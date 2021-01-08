Gugu Mbatha-Raw to Star in TV Adaptation of 'The Girl Before'

WENN/Jaime Espinoza TV

The 2016 J.P. Delaney novel is being developed into a BBC series with 'Killing Eve' director Lisa Bruhlmann serving behind the lens, and a script from 'Casualty' writer Marissa Lestrade.

Jan 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw is set to star in a TV adaptation of bestselling thriller "The Girl Before".

The 2016 J.P. Delaney novel follows Jane, a traumatized woman who lands the opportunity to rent an ultra-minimalist house directly from the architect, on the condition that she follows a strict list of rules. However, when she discovers the previous tenant died in the property, she begins to fear her life may be in danger, too.

Gugu's new gig arrives in the wake of the success of her series "The Morning Show", on which she played an ambitious breakfast-TV guest booker. Also among her credits is Apple TV+ series "Surface", which hails from Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine. Additionally, the British actress is tapped to star on Aaron Katz ("Gemini")-directed drama "[Blood Ties]" which is baded on Nathan Heller's New Yorker article.

Her upcoming work also includes Disney+'s Marvel series also "Loki", which premieres in May in the streaming service. While her role is still under wraps, she will star alongside Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson and Sophia Di Martino on the superhero series.

"The Girl Before" will be developed for a series by BBC bosses, with "Killing Eve"'s Lisa Bruhlmann tapped to direct from a script by "Deep State" and "Casualty" writer Marissa Lestrade. Delaney, the pseudonym used by top author Tony Strong, will oversee the adaptation.

According to Deadline, officials at HBO Max are the frontrunners to land U.S. distribution for the show.

The book was previously optioned for a movie with Ron Howard as director back in 2015, but the project never came to fruition.