 
 

Kurtis Blow Shows Off Dance Moves As He Recovers From Heart Transplant Surgery

Kurtis Blow Shows Off Dance Moves As He Recovers From Heart Transplant Surgery
WENN/Derrick Salters
Celebrity

The Roots drummer Questlove shares a video of the rap legend dancing to his classic tune 'The Breaks', noting that the latter is 'leaving the hospital in fine health.'

  • Jan 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Hip-hop icon Kurtis Blow is dancing his way back to full health after undergoing heart transplant surgery.

The rap legend was hospitalised last month for the major surgery, which his wife Shirley revealed had been a success.

Now Blow is continuing his recovery back at home, and he's proved he's on the mend by showing off his fancy footwork to his classic tune "The Breaks".

The Roots star Questlove shared video footage of the impromptu dance on Instagram on Thursday, January 7 as he showed his support for Blow.

"Thank God The King Of Rap Is Home!", he captioned the clip. "(Brother @KurtisBlow celebrating a successful heart transplant leaving the hospital in fine health)".

  See also...

And Blow has wasted no time in getting back to work - over the weekend (January 3), he teased fans with details about new music with a fellow rap pioneer.

"I just talked to the father of hip hop DJ Kool Herc - big plans for 2021 and beyond - the King and the father together - Stay tuned!!!", he wrote. "More miracles to come!!!"

Blow, real name Kurtis Walker, has a history of heart problems - he suffered a heart attack in 2016, and in 2019, he underwent two procedures to repair an aortic artery. For the first heart attack, Blow collapsed in front of the four police officers near a mall in Woodland. He then was admitted to the hospital.

Blow later thanked the cops for saving his life. "They got there so fast," he said. "If they got there any later, I would have died. I want to thank the officers from the bottom of my heart, no pun intended."

Blow underwent his latest surgery on December 6, 2020. His wife told Washington Informer at that time, "He is out of surgery. Keep the prayers and praises up. God does all things well."

You can share this post!

Marion Ramsey of 'Police Academy' Fame Dies After Falling Ill

Gugu Mbatha-Raw to Star in TV Adaptation of 'The Girl Before'
Most Read
Chad Ochocinco Seemingly Considers Having a Penis Reduction
Celebrity

Chad Ochocinco Seemingly Considers Having a Penis Reduction

Denver Broncos' Von Miller Flaunts New Woman After Ex Accuses Him of Wishing Her Miscarriage

Denver Broncos' Von Miller Flaunts New Woman After Ex Accuses Him of Wishing Her Miscarriage

Christie Brinkley Bares Her Hip Following Hip Replacement, 26 Years After Helicopter Crash

Christie Brinkley Bares Her Hip Following Hip Replacement, 26 Years After Helicopter Crash

Mayim Bialik Learns About Her HSP Diagnosis Through New Mental Health Podcast

Mayim Bialik Learns About Her HSP Diagnosis Through New Mental Health Podcast

Dr. Dre's Family and Friends Suspect He's Been Poisoned

Dr. Dre's Family and Friends Suspect He's Been Poisoned

50 Cent Has Something to Say About Attempted Burglary at Dr. Dre's House Amid His Hospitalization

50 Cent Has Something to Say About Attempted Burglary at Dr. Dre's House Amid His Hospitalization

Cardi B Finds Herself in Pregnancy Rumors Over Eyebrow-Raising Instagram Pic

Cardi B Finds Herself in Pregnancy Rumors Over Eyebrow-Raising Instagram Pic

Dr. Dre Reaches Spousal Support Agreement With Nicole Young Amid Brain Aneurysm Recovery

Dr. Dre Reaches Spousal Support Agreement With Nicole Young Amid Brain Aneurysm Recovery

King Von's Fans Wish Death on Rival Rapper Quando Rondo's Little Daughter

King Von's Fans Wish Death on Rival Rapper Quando Rondo's Little Daughter

Cardi B Drags WWE Star Lacey Evans After Mentioning Nicki Minaj in Warning Tweet

Cardi B Drags WWE Star Lacey Evans After Mentioning Nicki Minaj in Warning Tweet

Watch: Chinese Kitty and Baddie Gi Get Into Brawl on a Flight in Miami

Watch: Chinese Kitty and Baddie Gi Get Into Brawl on a Flight in Miami

Check Out Chris Pratt's Reaction When Arnold Schwarzenegger Mistakenly Calls Him Chris Evans

Check Out Chris Pratt's Reaction When Arnold Schwarzenegger Mistakenly Calls Him Chris Evans

Vivica A. Fox Calls Young Thug 'Good Sexy A**-Looking Cockroach'

Vivica A. Fox Calls Young Thug 'Good Sexy A**-Looking Cockroach'