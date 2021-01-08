Kurtis Blow Shows Off Dance Moves As He Recovers From Heart Transplant Surgery

WENN/Derrick Salters Celebrity

The Roots drummer Questlove shares a video of the rap legend dancing to his classic tune 'The Breaks', noting that the latter is 'leaving the hospital in fine health.'

AceShowbiz - Hip-hop icon Kurtis Blow is dancing his way back to full health after undergoing heart transplant surgery.

The rap legend was hospitalised last month for the major surgery, which his wife Shirley revealed had been a success.

Now Blow is continuing his recovery back at home, and he's proved he's on the mend by showing off his fancy footwork to his classic tune "The Breaks".

The Roots star Questlove shared video footage of the impromptu dance on Instagram on Thursday, January 7 as he showed his support for Blow.

"Thank God The King Of Rap Is Home!", he captioned the clip. "(Brother @KurtisBlow celebrating a successful heart transplant leaving the hospital in fine health)".

And Blow has wasted no time in getting back to work - over the weekend (January 3), he teased fans with details about new music with a fellow rap pioneer.

"I just talked to the father of hip hop DJ Kool Herc - big plans for 2021 and beyond - the King and the father together - Stay tuned!!!", he wrote. "More miracles to come!!!"

Blow, real name Kurtis Walker, has a history of heart problems - he suffered a heart attack in 2016, and in 2019, he underwent two procedures to repair an aortic artery. For the first heart attack, Blow collapsed in front of the four police officers near a mall in Woodland. He then was admitted to the hospital.

Blow later thanked the cops for saving his life. "They got there so fast," he said. "If they got there any later, I would have died. I want to thank the officers from the bottom of my heart, no pun intended."

Blow underwent his latest surgery on December 6, 2020. His wife told Washington Informer at that time, "He is out of surgery. Keep the prayers and praises up. God does all things well."