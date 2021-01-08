 
 

Miley Cyrus Mourns Death of Pet Dog: Our Connection Was Purely Divine

In a heartbreaking post about the loss of Mary Jane, the 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker reveals that her adopted pit bull mix was diagnosed with cancer more than a year ago.

  • Jan 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus is mourning the loss of her dog, Mary Jane, calling the pooch an "incomparable love".

The "Wrecking Ball" singer shared a heartbreaking message on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, January 7, revealing the pit bull mix had died.

"Anyone who knows me & it doesn't have to be well is aware that my best friend in the whole world is a rescued pit bill mix named Mary Jane," she wrote, revealing the pet was diagnosed with cancer more than a year ago and she was "advised to spend every second savoring her special spirit..., which wasn't anything new. I had been for 10 years."

"In life it is easy to take things for granted. To let little miracles pass you by without moments of gratitude. To be oblivious when the rays of heaven shine down onto you. But when it came to my ANGEL Mary Jane… never once did I forget the gift I had been given," she went on writing.

Shattered Miley added: "I thanked her repeatedly as she took her last breath for who and what she has been to me. It was something more than a friend or family member. Something so different. You can't define it. Our connection was purely DIVINE. An incomparable love."

Miley explained the dog she adopted in 2012 was there for her after every heartbreak in her life, adding, "(She) put me back together again. Going thru this pain without her magic power is so lonely."

"This time it was my duty to return all her favors and keep her comfortable, happy & free of any pain for as long as possible... she has always done that for me. She is no longer hurting but I am. That's what love is."

