DaBaby Arrested During Shopping Trip for Allegedly Carrying Gun

The 'Suge' hitmaker is seen being apprehended by police and put in handcuffs when leaving the Moncler store after someone reported that he and his crew had weapons.

Jan 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - DaBaby's shopping spree on Rodeo Drive has ended up with a trip to jail. The rapper was arrested by police in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon, January 7 for alleged gun possession.

Photos and a video that surfaced on the Internet showed DaBaby being surrounded by cops and put in handcuffs outside one of the buildings on the world-famous strip mall. He donned a gray sweatshirt with matching sweat pants, teamed with white sneakers and a white face mask for protection.

According to TMZ, the Grammy-nominated artist was about to leave the Moncler store when cops stopped his car. Law enforcement sources say someone inside the store called to report DaBaby and his crew had weapons. He and three other men inside the car were detained while officers searched the vehicle, where they allegedly found a handgun.

DaBaby is potentially facing a misdemeanor charge of carrying a loaded firearm. While cops initially detained everyone in the car, eventually it was only DaBaby who was booked by police.

It's unclear if DaBaby has been released or not, and if so, how much his bail is set at. Neither the "Rockstar" hitmaker nor his camp has addressed the arrest reports.

This isn't his first run-in with the law, though. DaBaby was caught in a series of legal troubles in the past few years, including a 2019 incident in Huntersville, North Carolina where a 19-year-old man killed after being shot in the abdomen. He confirmed his involvement in the shooting and said "he acted in self defense." The most serious charges were dropped in March 2019, and he pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon, a misdemeanor.

In January 2020, the 29-year-old whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk was detained and questioned in Miami in connection with a robbery investigation. He was later arrested after authorities found he had a warrant out in Texas that stemmed from a battery charge.

It's likely that due to one of the cases mentioned above, DaBaby is not allowed to carry a weapon under the law.