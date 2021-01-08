 
 

'Even the Rich' Podcast Seeks to Do Paris Hilton Justice as 'OG Influencer'

'Even the Rich' Podcast Seeks to Do Paris Hilton Justice as 'OG Influencer'
WENN/Dave Bedrosian
Celebrity

Co-hosts Brooke Siffrinn and Aricia Skidmore-Williams believe that the former star of 'The Simple Life' and her family will approve this audio series that focuses on her life story.

  • Jan 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Paris Hilton's life story is to feature on hit podcast series "‎Even the Rich".

The multi-talented star, who has found success as a singer, model, actress, DJ and influencer, has acquired two new fans in the audio show's co-hosts Brooke Siffrinn and Aricia Skidmore-Williams, who believe she has never received the credit she is due.

The first episode chronicles Hilton's career before her TV series with pal Nicole Richie, "The Simple Life", which ran from 2003 to 2007, really set her on the road to fame.

Talking about Paris when she was younger, Brooke and Aricia share, "She seems like a ditzy wild child. At least that's the way the media portrays her. She's always on Page Six (New York Post gossip column) for something or other, like the time she danced on a nightclub table and flashed her thong to the paparazzi. Or the time her and Nicole Richie showed up to a club in matching denim suits and nothing else underneath."

  See also...

"But what does Paris care if she's sometimes the butt of people's jokes. She pretty much has it all."

And even though the star of the show is not personally involved with the project, the hosts are confident she will approve.

"I believe Paris and the Hilton family will love it," Skidmore-Williams shares. "We worked so hard to honor the people behind the Hilton name and this arc tells their story with humor and poignancy, while sticking to the facts."

Siffrinn adds, "They'll see that we really do Paris justice as the 'OG (original) Influencer'. We spent hours and hours watching, reading and understanding Paris and the history of the Hiltons."

"Even the Rich: Paris Hilton" is available now on podcast platform Wondery.

You can share this post!

Raven Goodwin Celebrates Hattie McDaniel in Casting Announcement for New Biopic

Miley Cyrus Mourns Death of Pet Dog: Our Connection Was Purely Divine
Related Posts
Paris Hilton's Ex Stavros Niarchos Expecting First Child With Wife Dasha

Paris Hilton's Ex Stavros Niarchos Expecting First Child With Wife Dasha

Paris Hilton Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary With Boyfriend Carter Reum: He's 'The One'

Paris Hilton Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary With Boyfriend Carter Reum: He's 'The One'

Paris Hilton Jets Off to Utah for Protest Outside Her Abusive Boarding School

Paris Hilton Jets Off to Utah for Protest Outside Her Abusive Boarding School

Paris Hilton Amasses Nearly 40K Signatures for Petition to Shut Down Provo Canyon School

Paris Hilton Amasses Nearly 40K Signatures for Petition to Shut Down Provo Canyon School

Most Read
Chad Ochocinco Seemingly Considers Having a Penis Reduction
Celebrity

Chad Ochocinco Seemingly Considers Having a Penis Reduction

Denver Broncos' Von Miller Flaunts New Woman After Ex Accuses Him of Wishing Her Miscarriage

Denver Broncos' Von Miller Flaunts New Woman After Ex Accuses Him of Wishing Her Miscarriage

Christie Brinkley Bares Her Hip Following Hip Replacement, 26 Years After Helicopter Crash

Christie Brinkley Bares Her Hip Following Hip Replacement, 26 Years After Helicopter Crash

Candace Cameron's Daughter Sarcastically Responds to Mean Criticism Over Family Photo

Candace Cameron's Daughter Sarcastically Responds to Mean Criticism Over Family Photo

Dr. Dre's Family and Friends Suspect He's Been Poisoned

Dr. Dre's Family and Friends Suspect He's Been Poisoned

Mayim Bialik Learns About Her HSP Diagnosis Through New Mental Health Podcast

Mayim Bialik Learns About Her HSP Diagnosis Through New Mental Health Podcast

Wendy Williams Shades Tyrese Gibson Over His Divorce, Suggests His Marriage Is Fake

Wendy Williams Shades Tyrese Gibson Over His Divorce, Suggests His Marriage Is Fake

Cardi B Finds Herself in Pregnancy Rumors Over Eyebrow-Raising Instagram Pic

Cardi B Finds Herself in Pregnancy Rumors Over Eyebrow-Raising Instagram Pic

50 Cent Has Something to Say About Attempted Burglary at Dr. Dre's House Amid His Hospitalization

50 Cent Has Something to Say About Attempted Burglary at Dr. Dre's House Amid His Hospitalization

Dr. Dre Reaches Spousal Support Agreement With Nicole Young Amid Brain Aneurysm Recovery

Dr. Dre Reaches Spousal Support Agreement With Nicole Young Amid Brain Aneurysm Recovery

King Von's Fans Wish Death on Rival Rapper Quando Rondo's Little Daughter

King Von's Fans Wish Death on Rival Rapper Quando Rondo's Little Daughter

Fabolous Ridiculed Over Gushing Post Toward Girlfriend Emily B

Fabolous Ridiculed Over Gushing Post Toward Girlfriend Emily B

Candace Owens Blasts Cosmopolitan for Glamorizing Obesity: You Should be 'Ashamed'

Candace Owens Blasts Cosmopolitan for Glamorizing Obesity: You Should be 'Ashamed'