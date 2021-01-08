 
 

Stella Tennant's Family on Her Death by Suicide: She Felt Unable to Go On

Stella Tennant's Family on Her Death by Suicide: She Felt Unable to Go On
Two weeks after the British model took her own life at the age of 50, her family admits in a released statement that she had been battling mental health issues and been 'unwell for some time.'

AceShowbiz - The cause of Stella Tennant's death has finally been revealed. Two weeks after the British model passed away at the age of 50, her family confirmed that she committed suicide caused by her battle with mental health issues and her feeling of "unable to go on."

"Stella had been unwell for some time," her family told The Telegraph. "So it is a matter of our deepest sorrow and despair that she felt unable to go on, despite the love of those closest to her. In grieving Stella's loss, her family renews a heartfelt request that respect for their privacy should continue."

The Scottish beauty's family also expressed gratitude for those who have offered their support. "We have been humbled by the outpouring of messages of sympathy and support since Stella died," the statement read. "She was a beautiful soul, adored by a close family and good friends, a sensitive and talented woman whose creativity, intelligence and humor touched so many."

Stella took her own life five days after her 50th birthday. Confirming her death was her family in a released statement to the press that read, "It is with great sadness we announce the sudden death of Stella Tennant on December 22, 2020. Stella was a wonderful woman and an inspiration to us all. She will be greatly missed. Her family asks for their privacy to be respected. Arrangements for a memorial service will be announced at a later date."

The granddaughter of the 11th Duke of Devonshire, Andrew Cavendish, became a notable fashion designer in the early 1990s. She also modeled along with fellow supermodels Kate Moss, Claudia Schiffer and Naomi Campbell. She appeared in photoshoots for Vogue and Harper's Bazaar magazines and ruled the catwalks for Versace, Chanel, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Valentino and Jean Paul Gaultier.

Stella is survived by her husband of 21 years, David Lasnet, their four children, Marcel, Cecily, Jasmine and Iris, her parents Tobias Tennant and Lady Emma Cavendish, as well as her brother and sister.

