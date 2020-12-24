 
 

Model Stella Tennant Passes Away at 50

The daughter of the 11th Duke of Devonshire, Andrew Cavendish, has died at the age of 50, only months after her final appearance at the Paris Fashion Week this year.

  • Dec 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - British model Stella Tennant has died, aged 50.

Her sudden death on Tuesday (22Dec20) - five days after her 50th birthday - has been confirmed by her family.

There were no suspicious circumstances, according to police officials.

The Scottish beauty became a favourite of designers in the early 1990s. She appeared in photoshoots for publications like Vogue and Harper's Bazaar, and on runways for Versace and Alexander McQueen, among others.

She also starred in the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Olympic Games, alongside fellow Brits Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell.

The granddaughter of the 11th Duke of Devonshire, Andrew Cavendish, Stella studied at Winchester School of Art and embarked upon a career in sculpting.

In the late 1990s, Karl Lagerfeld unveiled her as the face of Chanel, noting her resemblance to Coco Chanel. She retired from the catwalk in 1998 after falling pregnant with her first child, but returned on a part-time basis.

She walked the runway during the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in January (20).

She married French-born photographer David Lasnet - the father of her four kids - in 1999.

Condolences flooded the internet in the wake of her passing. Versace was among the first to pay tribute to the late model on social media as the company issued a statement, "Versace is mourning the death of #StellaTennant. Stella was Gianni Versace's muse for many years and friend of the family. We will miss you forever Stella. Rest In Peace."

