UB40's Brian Travers Needs Second Brain Surgery Following Hospitalization

The 61-year-old saxophonist is expected to go under the knife again as he needs another brain operation after he was rushed to a hospital following a seizure.

Jan 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - UB40 star Brian Travers is facing a second brain surgery after suffering a seizure before Christmas.

The saxophonist, 61, is set to go under the knife for the second time in two years after he was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham, where he was told he needed an operation to remove a tumour at the back on his head.

It follows an extended period of health woes - Brian fell ill weeks after turning 60 in March 2019 and underwent surgery to remove a double tumour following his first seizure.

In an update to fans, he revealed he's now being examined by a doctor for a second procedure.

"I've been in lockdown since I was first taken ill but I have no fears about a second operation," he said, reported Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper. "After the first operation, I was given a cup of tea and then told I was OK to go home."

Revealing he's being looked after by one of the doctors who saved the life of then-schoolgirl Malala Yousafzai, who was shot in the head by the Taliban in Pakistan as she fought for girls to receive an education, back in 2012, he added, "What can go wrong when I'm in the hands of those who saved Malala?"

"There's nothing to worry about," insisted Brian. "I'm going to be in the safest hands on the planet."

The musician received love and prayer from friends and fans on social media, and he thanked them for their outpouring supports.