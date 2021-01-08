 
 

UB40's Brian Travers Needs Second Brain Surgery Following Hospitalization

UB40's Brian Travers Needs Second Brain Surgery Following Hospitalization
Facebook
Celebrity

The 61-year-old saxophonist is expected to go under the knife again as he needs another brain operation after he was rushed to a hospital following a seizure.

  • Jan 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - UB40 star Brian Travers is facing a second brain surgery after suffering a seizure before Christmas.

The saxophonist, 61, is set to go under the knife for the second time in two years after he was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham, where he was told he needed an operation to remove a tumour at the back on his head.

It follows an extended period of health woes - Brian fell ill weeks after turning 60 in March 2019 and underwent surgery to remove a double tumour following his first seizure.

In an update to fans, he revealed he's now being examined by a doctor for a second procedure.

  See also...

"I've been in lockdown since I was first taken ill but I have no fears about a second operation," he said, reported Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper. "After the first operation, I was given a cup of tea and then told I was OK to go home."

Revealing he's being looked after by one of the doctors who saved the life of then-schoolgirl Malala Yousafzai, who was shot in the head by the Taliban in Pakistan as she fought for girls to receive an education, back in 2012, he added, "What can go wrong when I'm in the hands of those who saved Malala?"

"There's nothing to worry about," insisted Brian. "I'm going to be in the safest hands on the planet."

The musician received love and prayer from friends and fans on social media, and he thanked them for their outpouring supports.

You can share this post!

Peter Andre Tests Positive for Covid-19 After Feeling 'Extremely Tired and Unwell'

Donald Trump Blocked From Facebook Following Capitol Hill Riot
Most Read
Chad Ochocinco Seemingly Considers Having a Penis Reduction
Celebrity

Chad Ochocinco Seemingly Considers Having a Penis Reduction

Denver Broncos' Von Miller Flaunts New Woman After Ex Accuses Him of Wishing Her Miscarriage

Denver Broncos' Von Miller Flaunts New Woman After Ex Accuses Him of Wishing Her Miscarriage

Candace Cameron's Daughter Sarcastically Responds to Mean Criticism Over Family Photo

Candace Cameron's Daughter Sarcastically Responds to Mean Criticism Over Family Photo

Christie Brinkley Bares Her Hip Following Hip Replacement, 26 Years After Helicopter Crash

Christie Brinkley Bares Her Hip Following Hip Replacement, 26 Years After Helicopter Crash

Wendy Williams Shades Tyrese Gibson Over His Divorce, Suggests His Marriage Is Fake

Wendy Williams Shades Tyrese Gibson Over His Divorce, Suggests His Marriage Is Fake

Cardi B Finds Herself in Pregnancy Rumors Over Eyebrow-Raising Instagram Pic

Cardi B Finds Herself in Pregnancy Rumors Over Eyebrow-Raising Instagram Pic

Dr. Dre's Family and Friends Suspect He's Been Poisoned

Dr. Dre's Family and Friends Suspect He's Been Poisoned

King Von's Fans Wish Death on Rival Rapper Quando Rondo's Little Daughter

King Von's Fans Wish Death on Rival Rapper Quando Rondo's Little Daughter

Fabolous Ridiculed Over Gushing Post Toward Girlfriend Emily B

Fabolous Ridiculed Over Gushing Post Toward Girlfriend Emily B

50 Cent Has Something to Say About Attempted Burglary at Dr. Dre's House Amid His Hospitalization

50 Cent Has Something to Say About Attempted Burglary at Dr. Dre's House Amid His Hospitalization

Watch: Chinese Kitty and Baddie Gi Get Into Brawl on a Flight in Miami

Watch: Chinese Kitty and Baddie Gi Get Into Brawl on a Flight in Miami

Cardi B Drags WWE Star Lacey Evans After Mentioning Nicki Minaj in Warning Tweet

Cardi B Drags WWE Star Lacey Evans After Mentioning Nicki Minaj in Warning Tweet

Candace Owens Blasts Cosmopolitan for Glamorizing Obesity: You Should be 'Ashamed'

Candace Owens Blasts Cosmopolitan for Glamorizing Obesity: You Should be 'Ashamed'