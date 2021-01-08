Peter Andre Tests Positive for Covid-19 After Feeling 'Extremely Tired and Unwell'

WENN Celebrity

The 'Mysterious Girl' singer is self-isolating at home as he has been diagnosed with coronavirus after he showed symptoms such as fatigue and breathing difficulties.

AceShowbiz - Singer Peter Andre has tested positive for Covid-19.

The 47-year-old had been feeling "extremely tired and unwell" and decided to be tested for the virus. Since receiving his positive diagnosis, Peter has been isolating at home.

His management team confirmed, "Yes he has got Covid and he's recovering at home. He is coping well."

"Peter started feeling unwell a few days ago, but he didn't suspect that he had Covid, despite feeling extremely tired and unwell," a source later told The Sun newspaper.

"But he decided to go for a test to make sure as he started feeling very weak, which is unusual for him and he struggles to breathe sometimes."

Despite his illness, the "Mysterious Girl" hitmaker and dad-of-four is caring for his children as his doctor wife Emily - who previously tested positive for coronavirus in July, 2020 - continues to work during the U.K. lockdown.

The English singer/songwriter recently threw a little party for his 7-year-old daughter to celebrate her birthday. He shared on Instagram a picture of a purple bike and a stack of presents surrounded by colorful balloons as he wished his little one a happy birthday.

"Happy 7th birthday to my beautiful, kind and incredibly clever daughter Amelia. Love you to the moon and back .....and back. Its going be a quiet one but still as special as ever even if it's distanced," so he wrote in a caption.