The Weeknd's 'New Face' in 'Save Your Tears' Music Video Shocks Fans

Music

Continuing the narrative of his 'After Hours' visuals, the 'Blinding Lights' crooner reveals what's really going on underneath the bandages that covered his face at the 2020 American Music Awards last November.

Jan 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - The Weeknd has kicked off the new year with something a little extra. The Canadian singer released a music video for his single "Save Your Tears" on Tuesday, January 5, shocking fans with his "new face."

Continuing the narrative of his "After Hours" visuals, the three-time Grammy Award-winning artist unveils what was really going on underneath the bandages that he sported on his face at the 2020 American Music Awards last November. He debuts faux facial enhancements gone wrong in the new clip as he belts out the song at a creepy masquerade show where all the guests are masked up.

The "Can't Feel My Face" crooner displays a thinned and crooked nose, bloated cheeks, puffed-up lips and surgery scars as part of the disturbing alterations to his face. "But then you saw me, caught you by surprise," he sings in the song, perfectly reflecting the reactions of his fans after watching the video.

"Why does The Weeknd look like that in the Save Your Tears music video!?! I don't like it," a horrified fan commented. Another quipped, "i bet he really cant feel his face now," referencing to his 2018 hit "Can't Feel My Face".

"Thanks for the nightmares," another shocked fan reacted. "What in the jigsaw f**k is this!!!" read a fourth comment, while another said, "I refuse to believe he wanted to look like the vampire from Brooklyn when he was dying."

The Weeknd has not explained the idea behind his "Save Your Tears" music video, but he followed up the video release with a behind-the-scenes selfie, giving a close-up look at his exaggerated new look, which was seemingly achieved with prosthetic. He left it captionless, as one cheeky user called him "HANDSOME SQUIDWARD" in the comment section.

The Weeknd previously sported a bloodied face in "Blinding Lights" music video and had his decapitated head reattached onto another man's body in the even gorier "Too Late" clip. Both songs and "Save Your Tears" are all lifted off his fourth studio album "After Hours", which debuted atop Billboard 200 in March 2020.