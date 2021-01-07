Ray Fisher Dropped From 'The Flash' Movie After He Criticizes DC Boss

Warner Bros. Pictures Movie

The Cyborg depicter has been written out of the upcoming DC Speedster standalone movie following the actor's outburst against DC Films President Walter Hamada.

AceShowbiz - "The Flash" bosses have reportedly had "Justice League" star Ray Fisher's Cyborg character written out of the upcoming standalone movie, following his public resignation from the role.

Last summer (20), Fisher had been offered the opportunity to reprise his part for a cameo in "The Flash", but he has since clashed with studio executives at Warner Bros., who are developing the DC Comics film, after accusing director Joss Whedon of misconduct on the set of 2017's "Justice League", which he completed when Zack Snyder had to step down.

An internal investigation was launched, but Fisher refused to co-operate, and last week (30Dec20), he slammed DC Films President Walter Hamada, branding him, "the most dangerous kind of enabler" - even though he was not employed by the firm or involved in "Justice League" when it was originally released.

Fisher then declared, "I will not participate in any production associated with him. A>E (Accountability>Entertainment)."

Hamada is currently overseeing work on "The Flash", and it appears producers have taken note of Fisher's outburst and had the storyline reworked to exclude an appearance by Cyborg, according to The Wrap.

The character will not be recast.

Fisher previously returned as Cyborg for reshoots for the "Justice League Snyder Cut", an extended version of the director's original vision, which will premiere this spring on U.S. streaming service HBO Max.

Meanwhile, "The Flash" will feature two familiar faces reprising their roles as Bruce Wayne/Batman - both "Justice League" 's Ben Affleck and former Caped Crusader Michael Keaton will suit up for the blockbuster, which will introduce audiences to the multiverse, in which different versions of the same characters exist in alternate, co-existing realities.

Andy Muschietti is directing "The Flash", which is set for release in November 2022.