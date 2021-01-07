Chrissy Metz Met New Boyfriend on Dating App

 
 

The 'This Is Us' actress credits popular dating app for helping her find new love following her split from composer Hal Rosenfeld amid Covid-19 pandemic.

AceShowbiz - "This Is Us" star Chrissy Metz has dating app Bumble to thank for helping her find love amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress/singer went public with her new romance with Bradley Collins in a sweet photo on Instagram in October (20), and she reveals the couple connected online - and quickly discovered they have a lot of mutual friends.

"I don't endorse the company, however, it does work, everybody!" Metz smiled of her dating app success.

"It was very unexpected, because we know all the same people, we have all the same friends, and we've been in the same rooms before, but we've never connected."

They spent the first few weeks just chatting due to COVID-19 safety concerns, and Metz admits she enjoyed the slower pace of dating, because it allowed the pair time to really build up its bond. "It was interesting that we really got a chance to know each other, because you can't get to smoochin' too soon when you're social distancing, so it's helpful guys - get to know the person you're dating!" she shared on U.S. breakfast show "Today".

"It was really nice. I was like, 'Oh wow, I really like this person as a human. This is gonna be good!'"

Metz's last relationship, with composer Hal Rosenfeld, ended in summer 2020. They were first linked in 2018.

She also dated cameraman Josh Stancil following her 2015 marriage split from journalist Martyn Eaden.

"No matter what size I've been, I've never had issues dating," she previously said. "I've found really wonderful men, and I do believe that like attracts like. It's one of those things where if you're secure and you're happy mostly, you find really wonderful people who come into your life."

