 
 

Diddy's Son Busted for Jet Skiing in Miami

Diddy's Son Busted for Jet Skiing in Miami
Instagram
Celebrity

Justin Combs is 'issued multiple citations' by Miami Beach PD after driving jet ski more than 30 minutes with 2 passengers without wearing life jackets.

  • Jan 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - One of Sean "P. Diddy" Combs' sons has had a run-in with Miami Beach PD. Justin Combs, who just celebrated his birthday a few days earlier, got busted by law enforcement officials after he went jet skiing on Biscayne Bay at night.

In a clip obtained by TMZ on Sunday, January 4, the 27-year-old was seen being pulled over and being ticketed by the cops. The outlet reported that he was driving a jet ski for more than 30 minutes in the dark with two passengers without wearing life jackets.

The former defensive back was said to have ridden the vehicle with two women at around 8 P.M. to go to a yacht party in Star Island. He was later "issued multiple citations and the Miami Beach PD Marine Patrol towed him back to land to ensure his safety."

Justin's trouble with the law came just days after he commemorated his latest milestone with a huge party held at the Swan eatery and Victory Restaurant & Lounge in Miami, Florida. His December 30 bash, which was hosted by his father Diddy, saw many attendees ignoring the COVID-19 safety protocols, including going mask-less and failing to practice social distancing.

  See also...

In the clip also published by TMZ, Diddy could be seen leading the crowd in singing "Happy Birthday" to Justin, while his family and friends popped bottles of Champagne. For the present, the "I Need a Girl" rapper gifted his son a Rolex he personally helped to design.

As for Justin, he has apparently enjoyed his time in Miami. Days after celebrating his birthday, he shared on Instagram a picture of him dancing with brother Quincy Combs in the background. "Good energy all 2021," he captioned the January post.

While Justin only posted one photo, his brother Quincy took to his own Instagram page to put out several more snaps taken from the event. In the accompanying message of the post, he penned, "It's just the beginning."

You can share this post!

Bean Dad Wants to Atone for Insensitive Tweets About Daughter and Racist Remarks

Ivanka Trump Accidentally Tags Singer Meat Loaf in Instagram Post Featuring Dad Donald

Related Posts
Diddy Marks Son's Birthday With Huge Party After Calling Off New Year's Eve Celebration

Diddy Marks Son's Birthday With Huge Party After Calling Off New Year's Eve Celebration

Diddy Helps Struggling Families in Miami to Pay Their Rent Amid Pandemic

Diddy Helps Struggling Families in Miami to Pay Their Rent Amid Pandemic

P. Diddy Calls Off His Annual New Year's Eve Party Due to Covid-19 Concerns

P. Diddy Calls Off His Annual New Year's Eve Party Due to Covid-19 Concerns

Diddy Gives Mom $1 Million Cheque and New Bentley on 80th Birthday

Diddy Gives Mom $1 Million Cheque and New Bentley on 80th Birthday

Most Read
Rapper Yella Beezy Caught Exposing Manhood in Leaked Surveillance Footage
Celebrity

Rapper Yella Beezy Caught Exposing Manhood in Leaked Surveillance Footage

Zoe Kravitz Files for Divorce From Husband After 18 Months of Marriage

Zoe Kravitz Files for Divorce From Husband After 18 Months of Marriage

Denver Broncos' Von Miller Flaunts New Woman After Ex Accuses Him of Wishing Her Miscarriage

Denver Broncos' Von Miller Flaunts New Woman After Ex Accuses Him of Wishing Her Miscarriage

Future and Girlfriend Spark Wedding Rumor With New Year's Eve Picture

Future and Girlfriend Spark Wedding Rumor With New Year's Eve Picture

Candace Cameron's Daughter Sarcastically Responds to Mean Criticism Over Family Photo

Candace Cameron's Daughter Sarcastically Responds to Mean Criticism Over Family Photo

Ceaser Emanuel's Baby Mama Supports Daughter's Physical Abuse Allegations Despite His Denial

Ceaser Emanuel's Baby Mama Supports Daughter's Physical Abuse Allegations Despite His Denial

Bean Dad Shuts Down Twitter Account After Canceled Over Old Anti-Semitic, Homophobic Tweets

Bean Dad Shuts Down Twitter Account After Canceled Over Old Anti-Semitic, Homophobic Tweets

Azealia Banks Compares Rihanna to 'Beavis and Butthead' Over Her New Mullet

Azealia Banks Compares Rihanna to 'Beavis and Butthead' Over Her New Mullet

Twitter Reacts to Mariah Carey's Shady Smile During Jennifer Lopez's NYE Performance

Twitter Reacts to Mariah Carey's Shady Smile During Jennifer Lopez's NYE Performance

Bond Girl Tanya Roberts Dead After Suddenly Collapsing Post-Dog Walk

Bond Girl Tanya Roberts Dead After Suddenly Collapsing Post-Dog Walk

Wendy Williams Shades Tyrese Gibson Over His Divorce, Suggests His Marriage Is Fake

Wendy Williams Shades Tyrese Gibson Over His Divorce, Suggests His Marriage Is Fake

Sauce Walka Gets Shot at While Hosting Party on Instagram Live

Sauce Walka Gets Shot at While Hosting Party on Instagram Live

Lori Harvey 'Hesitant' to Flaunt Her New Relationship With Michael B. Jordan

Lori Harvey 'Hesitant' to Flaunt Her New Relationship With Michael B. Jordan