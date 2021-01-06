Diddy's Son Busted for Jet Skiing in Miami

Instagram Celebrity

Justin Combs is 'issued multiple citations' by Miami Beach PD after driving jet ski more than 30 minutes with 2 passengers without wearing life jackets.

AceShowbiz - One of Sean "P. Diddy" Combs' sons has had a run-in with Miami Beach PD. Justin Combs, who just celebrated his birthday a few days earlier, got busted by law enforcement officials after he went jet skiing on Biscayne Bay at night.

In a clip obtained by TMZ on Sunday, January 4, the 27-year-old was seen being pulled over and being ticketed by the cops. The outlet reported that he was driving a jet ski for more than 30 minutes in the dark with two passengers without wearing life jackets.

The former defensive back was said to have ridden the vehicle with two women at around 8 P.M. to go to a yacht party in Star Island. He was later "issued multiple citations and the Miami Beach PD Marine Patrol towed him back to land to ensure his safety."

Justin's trouble with the law came just days after he commemorated his latest milestone with a huge party held at the Swan eatery and Victory Restaurant & Lounge in Miami, Florida. His December 30 bash, which was hosted by his father Diddy, saw many attendees ignoring the COVID-19 safety protocols, including going mask-less and failing to practice social distancing.

In the clip also published by TMZ, Diddy could be seen leading the crowd in singing "Happy Birthday" to Justin, while his family and friends popped bottles of Champagne. For the present, the "I Need a Girl" rapper gifted his son a Rolex he personally helped to design.

As for Justin, he has apparently enjoyed his time in Miami. Days after celebrating his birthday, he shared on Instagram a picture of him dancing with brother Quincy Combs in the background. "Good energy all 2021," he captioned the January post.

While Justin only posted one photo, his brother Quincy took to his own Instagram page to put out several more snaps taken from the event. In the accompanying message of the post, he penned, "It's just the beginning."