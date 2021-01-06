 
 

Cardi B Drags WWE Star Lacey Evans After Mentioning Nicki Minaj in Warning Tweet

Cardi B Drags WWE Star Lacey Evans After Mentioning Nicki Minaj in Warning Tweet
Instagram
Celebrity

The online beef starts after the WWE star, who stays incharacter, responds to one of the Bronx rapper's tweets, challenging her and bringing in Cardi's rap rival Nicki Minaj in the process.

  • Jan 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Cardi B and WWE star Lacey Evans exchanged some words on Twitter on Tuesday, January 5. The online feud between the raptress and the wrestler started after the former was mentioned by Vince McMahon during "Monday Night Raw", prompting people to speculate that Cardi would make an appearance at WWE WrestleMania 37.

In response to the name-drop, the "Bodak Yellow" spitter wrote on Twitter, "WWWWTTTTFFFFFFFFF ....This is not how my wwe debut was supposed to be ! Vince McMahon COUNT YOUR F***IN DAYS !!!!" Cardi then revealed that Trish Status, Booker T and others were some of her favorites.

Despite not being mentioned, Lacey decided to chime in. She responded to Cardi's tweet, challenging her and bringing in Cardi's rap rival Nicki Minaj in the process. "Careful what you wish for ya nasty..... we aren't @NICKIMINAJ," so Lacey wrote to the Bronx musician, adding, "You'll get sent home with more than a busted eye."

The mention of Nicki seemingly was the last straw for Cardi. The wife of Offset lashed out at the athlete, writing on the blue bird app, "A white woman can't never put fear on me sweetie... Got me f***ed up. I was showing love to WWE the whole night yesterday I don't know where the f**k you came from with your unnecessary bulls**t." However, she deleted the tweet after many reminded her that it was just Lacey being in her character.

  See also...

Despite being deleted, one fan was quick enough to take a screenshot of the tweet. It didn't take long for Lacey to catch wind of the screenshot. In her response, Lacey explained that the Grammy-winning raptress misinterpreted her tweet, writing, "Awww bless your heart! @iamcardib U got it all wrong. I heard DEBUT and was giving you a friendly heads up."

She was then back to her character and doubled down on her previous statement about beating Cardi down when they met. "But since you wanna be bad a**... keep me in mind when/if you show up to WWE. I'll kick your a** while listening to your music #PullUp," she added.

Lacey Evans challenged Cardi B

Lacey Evans challenged Cardi B.

Cardi has yet to respond to Lacey's recent clapback.

You can share this post!

Jana Kramer Reminds Other Parents to Stay Present After Daughter Got Into Stranger's Car

Dr. Dre Assures He'll Be Back Home Soon After Hospitalized for Brain Aneurysm
Related Posts
Cardi B Defends Herself After Turning Off 'WAP' When She's Joined by Daughter Kulture

Cardi B Defends Herself After Turning Off 'WAP' When She's Joined by Daughter Kulture

Cardi B Shares Relief After Ending Legal Battle With Former Manager

Cardi B Shares Relief After Ending Legal Battle With Former Manager

Cardi B Reacts to Viral 'WAP' Parody Video About Urging People to Wear Mask

Cardi B Reacts to Viral 'WAP' Parody Video About Urging People to Wear Mask

Cardi B Takes on New Challenges on Her Facebook Watch Series

Cardi B Takes on New Challenges on Her Facebook Watch Series

Most Read
Rapper Yella Beezy Caught Exposing Manhood in Leaked Surveillance Footage
Celebrity

Rapper Yella Beezy Caught Exposing Manhood in Leaked Surveillance Footage

Zoe Kravitz Files for Divorce From Husband After 18 Months of Marriage

Zoe Kravitz Files for Divorce From Husband After 18 Months of Marriage

Denver Broncos' Von Miller Flaunts New Woman After Ex Accuses Him of Wishing Her Miscarriage

Denver Broncos' Von Miller Flaunts New Woman After Ex Accuses Him of Wishing Her Miscarriage

Future and Girlfriend Spark Wedding Rumor With New Year's Eve Picture

Future and Girlfriend Spark Wedding Rumor With New Year's Eve Picture

Ceaser Emanuel's Baby Mama Supports Daughter's Physical Abuse Allegations Despite His Denial

Ceaser Emanuel's Baby Mama Supports Daughter's Physical Abuse Allegations Despite His Denial

Candace Cameron's Daughter Sarcastically Responds to Mean Criticism Over Family Photo

Candace Cameron's Daughter Sarcastically Responds to Mean Criticism Over Family Photo

Azealia Banks Compares Rihanna to 'Beavis and Butthead' Over Her New Mullet

Azealia Banks Compares Rihanna to 'Beavis and Butthead' Over Her New Mullet

Bean Dad Shuts Down Twitter Account After Canceled Over Old Anti-Semitic, Homophobic Tweets

Bean Dad Shuts Down Twitter Account After Canceled Over Old Anti-Semitic, Homophobic Tweets

Twitter Reacts to Mariah Carey's Shady Smile During Jennifer Lopez's NYE Performance

Twitter Reacts to Mariah Carey's Shady Smile During Jennifer Lopez's NYE Performance

Bond Girl Tanya Roberts Dead After Suddenly Collapsing Post-Dog Walk

Bond Girl Tanya Roberts Dead After Suddenly Collapsing Post-Dog Walk

Wendy Williams Shades Tyrese Gibson Over His Divorce, Suggests His Marriage Is Fake

Wendy Williams Shades Tyrese Gibson Over His Divorce, Suggests His Marriage Is Fake

Sauce Walka Gets Shot at While Hosting Party on Instagram Live

Sauce Walka Gets Shot at While Hosting Party on Instagram Live

Lori Harvey 'Hesitant' to Flaunt Her New Relationship With Michael B. Jordan

Lori Harvey 'Hesitant' to Flaunt Her New Relationship With Michael B. Jordan