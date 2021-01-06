Lee Greenwood Ventures Into Bourbon Whiskey Industry in Support of Veterans

Instagram Celebrity

The 'God Bless the U.S.A.' singer teams up with distillers at Soldier Valley Spirits to develop the Lee Greenwood Signature Bourbon Whiskey that is set to be launched by Memorial Day holiday.

AceShowbiz - Country music veteran Lee Greenwood is joining the ranks of celebrity alcohol purveyors by launching his own line of whiskey.

The "God Bless the U.S.A." singer has teamed up with distillers at Soldier Valley Spirits to create the Lee Greenwood Signature Bourbon Whiskey, a 90 proof liquor sold in a bottle shaped like a canteen, with a military-style dog tag bearing his initials hanging from the neck.

The special bourbon blend is set to launch in the U.S. by the Memorial Day holiday in May, and the musician is proud to be working with Soldier Valley bosses, who donate a portion of proceeds to non-profit organisations supporting military members and their families.

"I am extremely honored to be working with Soldier Valley Spirits," Greenwood wrote in a statement.

"We have been developing this product for the past 5 months to make sure that it was the right product to put my name on. I believe we have it, too."

"This is a veteran-run company that continues to give back to veterans through the sale of their products and that is exactly what I support."

Jeff Hadden, founder of Soldier Valley Spirits and Patriarch Distillers, added, "Soldier Valley Spirits originated from a desire to celebrate and honor U.S. veterans who have served our great nation."

"When approached about partnering with Lee Greenwood on creating a special bourbon, we immediately were ready to make it happen as there is no other entertainer that does more for veterans than him. We are honored that he chose us to bring this product to the market."

Greenwood is the latest country star to unveil his own booze brand - Willie Nelson, John Rich, Jake Owen, Blake Shelton, and Florida Georgia Line have also tasted success in the alcohol industry.