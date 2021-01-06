 
 

Lee Greenwood Ventures Into Bourbon Whiskey Industry in Support of Veterans

Lee Greenwood Ventures Into Bourbon Whiskey Industry in Support of Veterans
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'God Bless the U.S.A.' singer teams up with distillers at Soldier Valley Spirits to develop the Lee Greenwood Signature Bourbon Whiskey that is set to be launched by Memorial Day holiday.

  • Jan 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Country music veteran Lee Greenwood is joining the ranks of celebrity alcohol purveyors by launching his own line of whiskey.

The "God Bless the U.S.A." singer has teamed up with distillers at Soldier Valley Spirits to create the Lee Greenwood Signature Bourbon Whiskey, a 90 proof liquor sold in a bottle shaped like a canteen, with a military-style dog tag bearing his initials hanging from the neck.

The special bourbon blend is set to launch in the U.S. by the Memorial Day holiday in May, and the musician is proud to be working with Soldier Valley bosses, who donate a portion of proceeds to non-profit organisations supporting military members and their families.

"I am extremely honored to be working with Soldier Valley Spirits," Greenwood wrote in a statement.

"We have been developing this product for the past 5 months to make sure that it was the right product to put my name on. I believe we have it, too."

  See also...

"This is a veteran-run company that continues to give back to veterans through the sale of their products and that is exactly what I support."

Jeff Hadden, founder of Soldier Valley Spirits and Patriarch Distillers, added, "Soldier Valley Spirits originated from a desire to celebrate and honor U.S. veterans who have served our great nation."

"When approached about partnering with Lee Greenwood on creating a special bourbon, we immediately were ready to make it happen as there is no other entertainer that does more for veterans than him. We are honored that he chose us to bring this product to the market."

Greenwood is the latest country star to unveil his own booze brand - Willie Nelson, John Rich, Jake Owen, Blake Shelton, and Florida Georgia Line have also tasted success in the alcohol industry.

You can share this post!

Taraji P. Henson Spills Why She Was Unable to Tell Son His Father Was Murdered

'The View': Joy Behar Tells Meghan McCain She 'Did Not Miss' Her During Heated Argument
Most Read
Rapper Yella Beezy Caught Exposing Manhood in Leaked Surveillance Footage
Celebrity

Rapper Yella Beezy Caught Exposing Manhood in Leaked Surveillance Footage

Zoe Kravitz Files for Divorce From Husband After 18 Months of Marriage

Zoe Kravitz Files for Divorce From Husband After 18 Months of Marriage

Denver Broncos' Von Miller Flaunts New Woman After Ex Accuses Him of Wishing Her Miscarriage

Denver Broncos' Von Miller Flaunts New Woman After Ex Accuses Him of Wishing Her Miscarriage

Future and Girlfriend Spark Wedding Rumor With New Year's Eve Picture

Future and Girlfriend Spark Wedding Rumor With New Year's Eve Picture

Ceaser Emanuel's Baby Mama Supports Daughter's Physical Abuse Allegations Despite His Denial

Ceaser Emanuel's Baby Mama Supports Daughter's Physical Abuse Allegations Despite His Denial

Candace Cameron's Daughter Sarcastically Responds to Mean Criticism Over Family Photo

Candace Cameron's Daughter Sarcastically Responds to Mean Criticism Over Family Photo

Azealia Banks Compares Rihanna to 'Beavis and Butthead' Over Her New Mullet

Azealia Banks Compares Rihanna to 'Beavis and Butthead' Over Her New Mullet

Bean Dad Shuts Down Twitter Account After Canceled Over Old Anti-Semitic, Homophobic Tweets

Bean Dad Shuts Down Twitter Account After Canceled Over Old Anti-Semitic, Homophobic Tweets

Twitter Reacts to Mariah Carey's Shady Smile During Jennifer Lopez's NYE Performance

Twitter Reacts to Mariah Carey's Shady Smile During Jennifer Lopez's NYE Performance

Bond Girl Tanya Roberts Dead After Suddenly Collapsing Post-Dog Walk

Bond Girl Tanya Roberts Dead After Suddenly Collapsing Post-Dog Walk

Wendy Williams Shades Tyrese Gibson Over His Divorce, Suggests His Marriage Is Fake

Wendy Williams Shades Tyrese Gibson Over His Divorce, Suggests His Marriage Is Fake

Sauce Walka Gets Shot at While Hosting Party on Instagram Live

Sauce Walka Gets Shot at While Hosting Party on Instagram Live

Lori Harvey 'Hesitant' to Flaunt Her New Relationship With Michael B. Jordan

Lori Harvey 'Hesitant' to Flaunt Her New Relationship With Michael B. Jordan