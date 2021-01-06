 
 

Ricky Gervais Wants His Body to Be Fed to Lions When He Dies

Ricky Gervais Wants His Body to Be Fed to Lions When He Dies
WENN
Celebrity

The co-creator of 'The Office' says it would be amusing to watch tourists' reactions if a dead body was thrown into the big cats living at the London Zoo.

  • Jan 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - British comedian Ricky Gervais wants his body to be devoured by lions when he dies.

"The Office" star and co-creator, a vocal animal rights activist, loves the idea of giving back to nature, while he admits the thought of London Zoo visitors watching as they realise the big cats are feasting on his remains makes him chuckle.

"It would be good to be fed to lions at London Zoo. It would be good to give something back," he said on U.S. talk show "Conan". "We eat animals and destroy habitats and at least then I could give something back."

  See also...

"It would be amusing to see the faces of tourists when this fat, naked dead body is thrown out and as it lands, some people go, 'Is that the bloke from The Office?,' " he laughed.

Gervais insists he doesn't care how he meets his end, he just hopes it's painless and with some dignity. "I'm resigned to it. We're all going to die. I don't care about being dead because I won't know about it," he reasoned.

"I don't want to die alone or in agony and I don't want to die an embarrassing death."

Earlier this year, the actor joined Dame Judi Dench and Olivia Newton-John in an anti-animal cruelty campaign. They are demanding an end to animal mistreatment while raising awareness of the plight of the Asiatic black bear and the urgent need to end the practice of holding the creatures in tiny cages so their bile can be extracted for use in traditional medicine.

You can share this post!

Cardi B Defends Herself After Turning Off 'WAP' When She's Joined by Daughter Kulture

Kim Kardashian Pockets $200 Million From Sale of Her KKW Beauty Brand

Related Posts
Ricky Gervais Calls Tom Hanks 'Privileged' for Thinking He's 'Above' Golden Globe Jokes

Ricky Gervais Calls Tom Hanks 'Privileged' for Thinking He's 'Above' Golden Globe Jokes

Ricky Gervais and Judi Dench Take Part in New Anti-Animal Cruelty Campaign

Ricky Gervais and Judi Dench Take Part in New Anti-Animal Cruelty Campaign

Ricky Gervais Joins Online Mocking of Celebrities' 'I Take Responsibility' PSA

Ricky Gervais Joins Online Mocking of Celebrities' 'I Take Responsibility' PSA

Ricky Gervais Tempted to Make Police Report on People Defying Coronavirus Lockdown

Ricky Gervais Tempted to Make Police Report on People Defying Coronavirus Lockdown

Most Read
Zoe Kravitz Files for Divorce From Husband After 18 Months of Marriage
Celebrity

Zoe Kravitz Files for Divorce From Husband After 18 Months of Marriage

Rapper Yella Beezy Caught Exposing Manhood in Leaked Surveillance Footage

Rapper Yella Beezy Caught Exposing Manhood in Leaked Surveillance Footage

Future and Girlfriend Spark Wedding Rumor With New Year's Eve Picture

Future and Girlfriend Spark Wedding Rumor With New Year's Eve Picture

Denver Broncos' Von Miller Flaunts New Woman After Ex Accuses Him of Wishing Her Miscarriage

Denver Broncos' Von Miller Flaunts New Woman After Ex Accuses Him of Wishing Her Miscarriage

Ceaser Emanuel's Baby Mama Supports Daughter's Physical Abuse Allegations Despite His Denial

Ceaser Emanuel's Baby Mama Supports Daughter's Physical Abuse Allegations Despite His Denial

Azealia Banks Compares Rihanna to 'Beavis and Butthead' Over Her New Mullet

Azealia Banks Compares Rihanna to 'Beavis and Butthead' Over Her New Mullet

Bean Dad Shuts Down Twitter Account After Canceled Over Old Anti-Semitic, Homophobic Tweets

Bean Dad Shuts Down Twitter Account After Canceled Over Old Anti-Semitic, Homophobic Tweets

Bond Girl Tanya Roberts Dead After Suddenly Collapsing Post-Dog Walk

Bond Girl Tanya Roberts Dead After Suddenly Collapsing Post-Dog Walk

Candace Cameron's Daughter Sarcastically Responds to Mean Criticism Over Family Photo

Candace Cameron's Daughter Sarcastically Responds to Mean Criticism Over Family Photo

Twitter Reacts to Mariah Carey's Shady Smile During Jennifer Lopez's NYE Performance

Twitter Reacts to Mariah Carey's Shady Smile During Jennifer Lopez's NYE Performance

Sauce Walka Gets Shot at While Hosting Party on Instagram Live

Sauce Walka Gets Shot at While Hosting Party on Instagram Live

Wendy Williams Shades Tyrese Gibson Over His Divorce, Suggests His Marriage Is Fake

Wendy Williams Shades Tyrese Gibson Over His Divorce, Suggests His Marriage Is Fake

Lori Harvey 'Hesitant' to Flaunt Her New Relationship With Michael B. Jordan

Lori Harvey 'Hesitant' to Flaunt Her New Relationship With Michael B. Jordan