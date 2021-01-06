Ricky Gervais Wants His Body to Be Fed to Lions When He Dies

WENN Celebrity

The co-creator of 'The Office' says it would be amusing to watch tourists' reactions if a dead body was thrown into the big cats living at the London Zoo.

Jan 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - British comedian Ricky Gervais wants his body to be devoured by lions when he dies.

"The Office" star and co-creator, a vocal animal rights activist, loves the idea of giving back to nature, while he admits the thought of London Zoo visitors watching as they realise the big cats are feasting on his remains makes him chuckle.

"It would be good to be fed to lions at London Zoo. It would be good to give something back," he said on U.S. talk show "Conan". "We eat animals and destroy habitats and at least then I could give something back."

"It would be amusing to see the faces of tourists when this fat, naked dead body is thrown out and as it lands, some people go, 'Is that the bloke from The Office?,' " he laughed.

Gervais insists he doesn't care how he meets his end, he just hopes it's painless and with some dignity. "I'm resigned to it. We're all going to die. I don't care about being dead because I won't know about it," he reasoned.

"I don't want to die alone or in agony and I don't want to die an embarrassing death."

Earlier this year, the actor joined Dame Judi Dench and Olivia Newton-John in an anti-animal cruelty campaign. They are demanding an end to animal mistreatment while raising awareness of the plight of the Asiatic black bear and the urgent need to end the practice of holding the creatures in tiny cages so their bile can be extracted for use in traditional medicine.