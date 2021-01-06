 
 

SZA Not Mad About Grammy Losses

Cosmopolitan Magazine/Djeneba Aduayom
Music

The 'CTRL' singer insists she held no grudges against the Recording Academy although she never won a Grammy despite getting numerous nominations in the past.

  Jan 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Singer SZA insists she's not "mad" at losing out on a total of nine Grammy Awards in the last two years.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, the "Hit Different" hitmaker, real name Solana Imani Rowe, confessed she has no negative feelings after being nominated nine times at the 2018 and 2019 Grammys, and going home empty-handed.

"I'm just a girl from the 'burbs. I never had dreams of being nominated for a Grammy," she tells Cosmopolitan for its February issue. "I thought I was going to be a gymnast and a f**king business accountant somewhere. Or working at Nike corporate or some s**t in Portland. Who knows, but something that involved a power suit. So it's not a heavy burden."

The 30-year-old singer, who was nominated for best new artist in 2018, and for several songs on her critically acclaimed debut album "Ctrl" - lost the former prize to Alessia Cara - causing uproar among her fans and widespread criticism of the Grammys.

"Once you've been nominated and lost, you're very much free because you're not concerned," she continues. "I passed that threshold years ago - it's an old energy to me. Why would I be mad?"

SZA, who released track "Good Days" in December (20), also opened up what fans can expect from her new album.

"This album is going to be the s**t that made me feel something in my...here and in here," she told the outlet, signalling to her stomach and heart. "That's what's going to go on the album. I'm making all different types of s**t every day from different places in my spirit."

