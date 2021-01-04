Lamar Odom Denies He's Back on Drugs After Posting Bizarre Video

Instagram Celebrity

The professional basketball player claps back at judgmental people who ridicule him over a video featuring him dressing as a black Jesus to promote his social media accounts.

AceShowbiz - Lamar Odom has set things straight on his sobriety after sparking a speculation that he's back on doing drugs. The professional basketball player denied that he was high in a bizarre video that he posted earlier on his Instagram account, claiming that it was a joke.

"Lighten up DAMN ~ I can't have fun without being accused of being high or out my mind??" he posted on Sunday, January 3. "If you know me you know I play all day, life is too short to stay so serious, Covid taught us that."

In the said post, Lamar uploaded a new video which featured him wearing a long black wig. He took it off before addressing the drug speculation. "It's Lamar Odom, man! Black Jesus is my alter ego. When I'm trying to bless y'all on 2K and Madden," so he said.

The 41-year-old continued to defend himself in a newer post featuring his photos taken during different activities, such as an apparent photo shoot, a basketball game and a video game session. In the caption, he described himself as "multifarious," which means "many and of various types - having many varied parts or aspects."

"Life teaches us that we can be whatever and whoever we choose to be, good or bad. Fame robs us of the right to do it publicly without being judged or ridiculed," he lamented the criticism at him. "I AM OKAY WITH THAT."

He unapologetically added, "I'm the Author of my book, and if i want to write in comedic moments I can, if it includes dark places, so be it but In 2021 I will live my life INTENTIONAL and OUT LOUD without APOLOGY. I love y'all for loving me [love] LO."

Lamar was forced to explain himself after he posted a video, in which he went shirtless to portray a black Jesus while another man instructed his followers, "Black Jesus says, 'Follow Lamar Odom on Snapchat, YouTube and Twitch." Apparently aiming to promote his social media accounts, Lamar added in the caption, "Go follow Lucky7lefty on @twitch and @youtube to see more of #BlackJesus featuring @j.lamont25 and starring @lamarodom."

However, some people failed to see the humor and accused Lamar of getting high on drug. "Crack kills," one alleged. Another reacted to the video, "Doing drugs again." A third user remarked, "Whoa... he trippin." Meanwhile, a concerned fan suggested, "U need help bro."