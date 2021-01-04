50 Cent Reveals Special Moniker for Nicki Minaj's Son

Instagram Celebrity

The 'In da Club' rapper cannot help but gush over the 'Super Bass' hitmaker's three-month-old son after she posts several snaps of the baby boy on Instagram.

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent has a special moniker for Nicki Minaj's son. Shortly after the "Super Bass" hitmaker shared online the first real look at her child's face, the "In da Club" rapper gushed over the baby boy before dubbing him "Richie Rich."

The 45-year-old MC gave the nickname on Saturday, January 2 after the raptress posted on Instagram several pictures of her son. In the comment section, he noted, "Look at them cheeks, we got another I would say south side but this baby rich. Look at him I think he know he rich already." He went on to state, "Y'all can call him papa bear but I'm calling him Richie Rich."

While 50 Cent came out with his own nickname for the baby boy, Nicki first introduced her little man as "Papa Bear." In the caption of the post, the "Anaconda" femcee wrote, "#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama. Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year. Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It's meant so much to me."

"Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I've ever taken on," the 38-year-old raptress went on raving. "Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time."

Nicki's post has since been flooded with positive comments from her famous friends. One in particular came from her fellow musician Davido who prayed, "God bless him." Rapper Young M.A echoed the sentiment, "Blessings, ya twin already." Porsha Williams of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" additionally exclaimed, "Omg soooo adorable!!!! baby fever on 1000, those whittle cheeks."

Since welcoming him back in late September 2020, Nicki and her husband Kennet Petty kept their son out of the spotlight. Though so, she once offered a peek at her new bundle of joy by sharing a picture of her kid's tiny foot on the photo-sharing site a few weeks after his arrival.