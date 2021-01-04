 
 

50 Cent Reveals Special Moniker for Nicki Minaj's Son

50 Cent Reveals Special Moniker for Nicki Minaj's Son
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'In da Club' rapper cannot help but gush over the 'Super Bass' hitmaker's three-month-old son after she posts several snaps of the baby boy on Instagram.

  • Jan 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent has a special moniker for Nicki Minaj's son. Shortly after the "Super Bass" hitmaker shared online the first real look at her child's face, the "In da Club" rapper gushed over the baby boy before dubbing him "Richie Rich."

The 45-year-old MC gave the nickname on Saturday, January 2 after the raptress posted on Instagram several pictures of her son. In the comment section, he noted, "Look at them cheeks, we got another I would say south side but this baby rich. Look at him I think he know he rich already." He went on to state, "Y'all can call him papa bear but I'm calling him Richie Rich."

  See also...

While 50 Cent came out with his own nickname for the baby boy, Nicki first introduced her little man as "Papa Bear." In the caption of the post, the "Anaconda" femcee wrote, "#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama. Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year. Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It's meant so much to me."

"Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I've ever taken on," the 38-year-old raptress went on raving. "Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time."

Nicki's post has since been flooded with positive comments from her famous friends. One in particular came from her fellow musician Davido who prayed, "God bless him." Rapper Young M.A echoed the sentiment, "Blessings, ya twin already." Porsha Williams of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" additionally exclaimed, "Omg soooo adorable!!!! baby fever on 1000, those whittle cheeks."

Since welcoming him back in late September 2020, Nicki and her husband Kennet Petty kept their son out of the spotlight. Though so, she once offered a peek at her new bundle of joy by sharing a picture of her kid's tiny foot on the photo-sharing site a few weeks after his arrival.

You can share this post!

Lori Harvey 'Hesitant' to Flaunt Her New Relationship With Michael B. Jordan

Lamar Odom Denies He's Back on Drugs After Posting Bizarre Video
Related Posts
50 Cent Challenges Lil Wayne to Do Verzuz Battle With Drake

50 Cent Challenges Lil Wayne to Do Verzuz Battle With Drake

50 Cent and Freddie Gibbs React to Jeezy's Diss Track 'Therapy for My Soul'

50 Cent and Freddie Gibbs React to Jeezy's Diss Track 'Therapy for My Soul'

50 Cent Convinced Lil Wayne Got Paid to Endorse Donald Trump

50 Cent Convinced Lil Wayne Got Paid to Endorse Donald Trump

50 Cent Rules Out Getting Back Together With Chelsea Handler Despite Her Claims to the Contrary

50 Cent Rules Out Getting Back Together With Chelsea Handler Despite Her Claims to the Contrary

Most Read
Rocker Mick Bolton Dies at 72
Celebrity

Rocker Mick Bolton Dies at 72

Zoe Kravitz Files for Divorce From Husband After 18 Months of Marriage

Zoe Kravitz Files for Divorce From Husband After 18 Months of Marriage

Beyonce Treats Fans to Never-Before-Seen Footage of Her Kids Ahead of 2021

Beyonce Treats Fans to Never-Before-Seen Footage of Her Kids Ahead of 2021

Eva Green: Elaborate Outfit and Makeup Help 'Protect' Me From Anxiety on Red Carpet

Eva Green: Elaborate Outfit and Makeup Help 'Protect' Me From Anxiety on Red Carpet

Mike Will Made It and Swae Lee 'Could Have Been Dead Easily' in Horrible Car Crash

Mike Will Made It and Swae Lee 'Could Have Been Dead Easily' in Horrible Car Crash

Stormzy Allegedly Spent Christmas With His Ex Maya Jama

Stormzy Allegedly Spent Christmas With His Ex Maya Jama

Phoebe Bridgers Can't Wait to Move Out of Small Apartment to Escape Angry Neighbors

Phoebe Bridgers Can't Wait to Move Out of Small Apartment to Escape Angry Neighbors

Jodie Comer Reacts to Being Compared to Meryl Streep by Ryan Reynolds

Jodie Comer Reacts to Being Compared to Meryl Streep by Ryan Reynolds

Pics: Nancy Pelosi's House Vandalized on New Year's Day With Pig's Head and Fake Blood

Pics: Nancy Pelosi's House Vandalized on New Year's Day With Pig's Head and Fake Blood

Naturi Naughton Engaged, to Keep Fiance's Identity a Secret Until Wedding Day

Naturi Naughton Engaged, to Keep Fiance's Identity a Secret Until Wedding Day

Alexander Wang to Hold Sexual Assault Accusers Responsible for 'Grotesquely False' Allegations

Alexander Wang to Hold Sexual Assault Accusers Responsible for 'Grotesquely False' Allegations

Rod Stewart Reveals How He Conned His Way Out of Massive Hotel Bills

Rod Stewart Reveals How He Conned His Way Out of Massive Hotel Bills

Robin Williams' Widow 'Infuriated' by Speculation About Actor's Drinking Habit Leading Up to Death

Robin Williams' Widow 'Infuriated' by Speculation About Actor's Drinking Habit Leading Up to Death