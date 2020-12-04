 
 

'Real Housewives' Star Braunwyn Windham-Burke Debuts Girlfriend After Coming Out as Lesbian

'Real Housewives' Star Braunwyn Windham-Burke Debuts Girlfriend After Coming Out as Lesbian
Instagram
Celebrity

The Bravo reality TV star previously said that her girlfriend has spent time with her husband and kids and her children weren't 'shocked at all' when she came out to them.

  • Dec 4, 2020

AceShowbiz - Braunwyn Windham-Burke has finally introduced the woman she has been dating to the world. Shortly after coming out publicly as a lesbian, the cast member of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" treated her online devotees to the first picture of her girlfriend Kris.

Making use of Instagram Story on Wednesday, December 2, the 43-year-old reality star posted a photo of her and her partner during an outing. In the snap, she could be seen resting her chin on her partner's shoulder. Though she did not share further details, she included a rainbow flag and pink heart emoji in the post.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke's IG Story

Braunwyn Windham-Burke debuted her girlfriend Kris.

  See also...

Hours before debuting her girlfriend, Braunwyn made an honest confession about her sexual orientation. "I like women. I'm gay. I'm a member of the LGBTQIA+ community. I'm a lesbian," she told GLAAD. "It has taken me 42 years to say that but I am so proud of where I am right now. I'm so happy where I am. To be able to be comfortable in my own skin after so long is just so nice."

The TV personality star also weighed in on her makeout session with her former "RHOC" co-star Tamra Judge. "I had a scene with Tamra that everyone kind of talked about." She further stated, "When I went to the reunion last year I kind of started baby-stepping into, 'This is who I am. I like women.' I was testing the waters with my friends, my cast, my family."

Braunwyn additionally claimed that her decision was "actually really well-received" by her loved ones, including her husband of over 20 years Sean Burke. She additionally revealed that he "knows the girl [she's] dating." She explained, "we go to parties together! She came over the other night, hung out with the family, had dinner with us. I mean, it's only as weird as you make it."

On how Braunwyn's husband Sean reacted to her public coming out, the father of seven remains supportive. Posting a throwback photo of him with his wife on Instagram Story, he simply declared, "I love you. I'm proud of you. And I support you. Always. @braunwynwindhamburke."

You can share this post!

Queen Naija Defends Herself for Claiming Son Looks Asian, It Backfires

Letitia Wright Claps Back After 'Canceled' for Spreading COVID Anti-Vaccine Video
Related Posts
Braunwyn Windham-Burke's Husband Declares His Support for Her After She Came Out as Lesbian

Braunwyn Windham-Burke's Husband Declares His Support for Her After She Came Out as Lesbian

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Feels 'Hopeful' to Be Reunited With Husband at Home After Living Apart

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Feels 'Hopeful' to Be Reunited With Husband at Home After Living Apart

'RHOC' Star Braunwyn Windham-Burke Stresses She's the Gay One, and Not Her Husband

'RHOC' Star Braunwyn Windham-Burke Stresses She's the Gay One, and Not Her Husband

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Reveals She and Husband 'Redefining What Marriage Means to Us'

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Reveals She and Husband 'Redefining What Marriage Means to Us'

Most Read
Malik Beasley Allegedly Cheats on Wife With Another Woman Before Spotted With Larsa Pippen
Celebrity

Malik Beasley Allegedly Cheats on Wife With Another Woman Before Spotted With Larsa Pippen

Future's Baby Mama Shades Rapper and His Mom for Abandoning Her Daughter

Future's Baby Mama Shades Rapper and His Mom for Abandoning Her Daughter

Report: Detroit Rapper BandGang Paid Will Shot and Killed at 27

Report: Detroit Rapper BandGang Paid Will Shot and Killed at 27

Scottie Pippen Jr. Shades Mom Larsa Amid Backlash Over Malik Beasley Dating Controversy

Scottie Pippen Jr. Shades Mom Larsa Amid Backlash Over Malik Beasley Dating Controversy

Malik Beasley's Wife Allegedly Cheats on Him With an NFL Star Before His Larsa Pippen Outing

Malik Beasley's Wife Allegedly Cheats on Him With an NFL Star Before His Larsa Pippen Outing

London On Da Track Refuses to Stir Up Summer Walker Drama Amid Absent Father Allegations

London On Da Track Refuses to Stir Up Summer Walker Drama Amid Absent Father Allegations

Tiffany Haddish Shows Off Her Body After Dropping 40 Pounds During Covid-19 Pandemic

Tiffany Haddish Shows Off Her Body After Dropping 40 Pounds During Covid-19 Pandemic

Selena Gomez Isn't Settling Down With Jimmy Butler Yet After 'a Few Dates'

Selena Gomez Isn't Settling Down With Jimmy Butler Yet After 'a Few Dates'

Slim Thug Shoots His Shot With Megan Thee Stallion Again

Slim Thug Shoots His Shot With Megan Thee Stallion Again

Kanye West's New Yeezy Slides Get Roasted Online

Kanye West's New Yeezy Slides Get Roasted Online

Larsa Pippen Warns About Misleading Social Media Amid Malik Beasley Dating Controversy

Larsa Pippen Warns About Misleading Social Media Amid Malik Beasley Dating Controversy

Missing Instagram Influencer Alexis Sharkey's Body Found Naked on the Road

Missing Instagram Influencer Alexis Sharkey's Body Found Naked on the Road

Ari Fletcher's MUA Reacts to Her Shady Tweets

Ari Fletcher's MUA Reacts to Her Shady Tweets