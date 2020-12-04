'Real Housewives' Star Braunwyn Windham-Burke Debuts Girlfriend After Coming Out as Lesbian

Instagram Celebrity

The Bravo reality TV star previously said that her girlfriend has spent time with her husband and kids and her children weren't 'shocked at all' when she came out to them.

AceShowbiz - Braunwyn Windham-Burke has finally introduced the woman she has been dating to the world. Shortly after coming out publicly as a lesbian, the cast member of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" treated her online devotees to the first picture of her girlfriend Kris.

Making use of Instagram Story on Wednesday, December 2, the 43-year-old reality star posted a photo of her and her partner during an outing. In the snap, she could be seen resting her chin on her partner's shoulder. Though she did not share further details, she included a rainbow flag and pink heart emoji in the post.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke debuted her girlfriend Kris.

Hours before debuting her girlfriend, Braunwyn made an honest confession about her sexual orientation. "I like women. I'm gay. I'm a member of the LGBTQIA+ community. I'm a lesbian," she told GLAAD. "It has taken me 42 years to say that but I am so proud of where I am right now. I'm so happy where I am. To be able to be comfortable in my own skin after so long is just so nice."

The TV personality star also weighed in on her makeout session with her former "RHOC" co-star Tamra Judge. "I had a scene with Tamra that everyone kind of talked about." She further stated, "When I went to the reunion last year I kind of started baby-stepping into, 'This is who I am. I like women.' I was testing the waters with my friends, my cast, my family."

Braunwyn additionally claimed that her decision was "actually really well-received" by her loved ones, including her husband of over 20 years Sean Burke. She additionally revealed that he "knows the girl [she's] dating." She explained, "we go to parties together! She came over the other night, hung out with the family, had dinner with us. I mean, it's only as weird as you make it."

On how Braunwyn's husband Sean reacted to her public coming out, the father of seven remains supportive. Posting a throwback photo of him with his wife on Instagram Story, he simply declared, "I love you. I'm proud of you. And I support you. Always. @braunwynwindhamburke."