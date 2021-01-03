 
 

Wham!'s Classic Song 'Last Christmas' Rules U.K. Chart

Wham!'s Classic Song 'Last Christmas' Rules U.K. Chart
Music

The festive single, originally released by George Michael's band in 1984, has hit the pinnacle at the U.K. chart, pushing aside Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'.

  • Jan 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - George Michael's classic Wham! hit "Last Christmas" has become the U.K.'s first number one of 2021.

The festive favourite sets a new chart record as the longest time taken for a single to hit the top spot - it was originally released back in 1984. Tony Christie's "(Is This the Way to) Amarillo" was the last holder of that record, at 33 years and four months.

"Last Christmas", which rises from three to one, marks the first time in 24 years a song by the tragic singer has topped the countdown - the pop legend, who died on Christmas Day (25Dec) in 2016, last achieved the feat in 1996 with "Jesus to a Child".

  See also...

Celebrating the news on Friday (01Jan21), his Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley posted on Twitter, "I am delighted, somewhat amazed & profoundly pleased that WHAM!'s iconic Christmas classic Last Christmas has finally achieved the accolade of becoming a No 1."

"It's a fitting tribute 2 George's songwriting genius and 1 of which he would've been immensely proud & utterly thrilled (sic)."

Another recent long-overdue festive number one, Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You", holds steady at two, ahead of Jess Glynne's "This Christmas".

Meanwhile, Michael Buble takes his Christmas release to pole position on the U.K. albums chart, with Taylor Swift's "Evermore" staying put at two and Dua Lipa's "Future Nostalgia" kicking off the New Year at three.

You can share this post!

Trailblazing Director Joan Micklin Silver Dies at 85

Nicki Minaj Posts First Pictures of Baby Son: Thank You for Choosing Me to Be Your Mama!
Most Read
Jennifer Lopez Gets Emotional During New Year's Eve Performance
Music

Jennifer Lopez Gets Emotional During New Year's Eve Performance

Justin Bieber Releases 'Anyone' Music Video, Shares NSFW Behind-the-Scenes Clip

Justin Bieber Releases 'Anyone' Music Video, Shares NSFW Behind-the-Scenes Clip

Elton John Sick and Tired of Playing 'Crocodile Rock' at Every Concert

Elton John Sick and Tired of Playing 'Crocodile Rock' at Every Concert

Chuck D Never Regrets Any Ugly Result of His Music Experiments

Chuck D Never Regrets Any Ugly Result of His Music Experiments

Rihanna Reacts to Fan Telling Her to Release New Album in 2021: 'Grow Up'

Rihanna Reacts to Fan Telling Her to Release New Album in 2021: 'Grow Up'

Jonathan Cain Remembers the Time Prince Reached Out to Him for 'Purple Rain'

Jonathan Cain Remembers the Time Prince Reached Out to Him for 'Purple Rain'

Noel Gallagher Debuts New Song Demo

Noel Gallagher Debuts New Song Demo

Wham!'s Classic Song 'Last Christmas' Rules U.K. Chart

Wham!'s Classic Song 'Last Christmas' Rules U.K. Chart