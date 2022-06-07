Andrew Ridgeley Working on New Wham! Documentary on Netflix

Instagram Movie

According to a new report, the Netflix documentary is set to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at Andrew and George Michael's ups and downs as a pop duo.

AceShowbiz - Andrew Ridgeley is working with Netflix on a new Wham! documentary. After starring alongside George Michael in the 1980s, the 59-year-old singer has now joined forces with the streaming giant to help to make a new documentary.

"The Netflix team jumped at the chance to make this film. The Wham! story is an incredible one and who better to offer insight than Andrew?" a source shared. "It is a really exciting project and they are putting a lot of resources into it."

The source continued, "Andrew is also very keen for the opportunity to look back over his years with George in the band - though it will, of course, be bittersweet for him."

The Netflix documentary promises to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at their ups and downs as a pop duo. "It is a welcome chance to celebrate what they achieved together and will give fans a unique look behind the scenes," added the insider.

The new documentary is being billed as an intimate look at Andrew and George's chart success. And Netflix hopes that it'll be similarly successful to Taylor Swift's "Miss Americana" and Lady GaGa's "Five Foot Two".

A second source, meanwhile, told The Sun on Sunday newspaper, "The bosses are confident this will be just as much of a hit, if not more."

George passed away on Christmas Day in 2016, aged 53. But prior to his death, the 'Faith' hitmaker revealed he wanted to be remembered as someone "with integrity."

The pop icon had been working on a documentary film called "George Michael Freedom Uncut" in the months before his death. In a clip from the planned project, he said, "I want to leave songs ... that will mean something to later generations. I want to be remembered as someone who had some kind of integrity."