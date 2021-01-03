 
 

Trailblazing Director Joan Micklin Silver Dies at 85

Trailblazing Director Joan Micklin Silver Dies at 85
DGA
Celebrity

The 'Hester Street' and 'Crossing Delancey' filmmaker, who broke barriers for women in Hollywood, has passed away at the age of 85 in her house in Manhattan, New York.

  • Jan 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Director Joan Micklin Silver has died aged 85.

Silver, who helmed films such as "Hester Street" and "Crossing Delancey" and is credited for breaking numerous barriers for female filmmakers, passed away on Thursday (31Dec20) at her home in Manhattan, New York.

Her daughter Claudia told the New York Times that her mother had died after losing her battle with vascular dementia.

Silver first made a name for herself with 1975's "Hester Street", which she made on a $370,000 (£264,000) budget in just 34 days after being turned down by various studios because the tale of an immigrant Jewish couple in Manhattan in the 1890s was deemed "too ethic."

  See also...

The black and white film, in Yiddish with English subtitles, was backed by her real estate developer husband Raphael D. Silver and went on to earn $5 million (£3.6 million) and actress Carol Kane a Best Actress Oscar nomination.

Silver went on to make "Crossing Delancey" in the 1980s, with the film grossing more than $116 million (£83 million) worldwide.

Her last project was "Hunger Point" in 2003.

She's survived by daughters Claudia, Dina, and Marisa, sister Renee, and five grandchildren.

In a 2005 interview with the Directors Guild of America, Joan Micklin Silver said, "I came of age for film at a time when sexism was pretty strong. And although I could get work as a writer, I couldn't get work as a director at all. And I had the experience of watching young men who had made shorts as I had, prize-winning shorts as I had, moving on to directing films and I couldn't do it."

You can share this post!

Professor Green Expecting First Child With Girlfriend Karima

Nicki Minaj Posts First Pictures of Baby Son: Thank You for Choosing Me to Be Your Mama!
Most Read
Rosie Perez and Ice-T Among Those Mourning Sudden Death of Adolfo 'Shabba Doo' Quinones
Celebrity

Rosie Perez and Ice-T Among Those Mourning Sudden Death of Adolfo 'Shabba Doo' Quinones

Lori Harvey Spotted Traveling Together With Michael B. Jordan Again Ahead of New Year's Eve

Lori Harvey Spotted Traveling Together With Michael B. Jordan Again Ahead of New Year's Eve

Masika Kalysha Confirms That She's Now an Engaged Woman

Masika Kalysha Confirms That She's Now an Engaged Woman

Idris Elba's Mother-In-Law Disapproved When Daughter Ditched School for the Actor

Idris Elba's Mother-In-Law Disapproved When Daughter Ditched School for the Actor

Tyrese Gibson and Wife Accused of Chasing Clout for Heartfelt Posts After Announcing Divorce

Tyrese Gibson and Wife Accused of Chasing Clout for Heartfelt Posts After Announcing Divorce

Billy Porter Forced to Tone Down His Style at New Year's Eve Gig Due to Covid-19 Protocols

Billy Porter Forced to Tone Down His Style at New Year's Eve Gig Due to Covid-19 Protocols

Woman Accusing Keyon Harrold's Teen Son of Theft Insists She Tries Hard to Always Do Right Thing

Woman Accusing Keyon Harrold's Teen Son of Theft Insists She Tries Hard to Always Do Right Thing

Lamar Odom Warns Sabrina Parr After She Shot Down His Social Media and Passport 'Hostage' Claims

Lamar Odom Warns Sabrina Parr After She Shot Down His Social Media and Passport 'Hostage' Claims

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea Gets $10 Million Profit After Selling Malibu Mansion

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea Gets $10 Million Profit After Selling Malibu Mansion

Stassi Schroeder in Tears While Addressing 'Painful' Pregnancy: 'I Feel Insane'

Stassi Schroeder in Tears While Addressing 'Painful' Pregnancy: 'I Feel Insane'

Rascal Flatts Singer Defends Comments About Nashville Bombing 'Conspiracy Theory'

Rascal Flatts Singer Defends Comments About Nashville Bombing 'Conspiracy Theory'

Paul Wesley Voices Disappointment at United Airlines for Turning Blind Eye to Maskless Passengers

Paul Wesley Voices Disappointment at United Airlines for Turning Blind Eye to Maskless Passengers

Jennifer Lopez Takes Over Subway Train at Times Square Ahead of New Year's Eve Gig

Jennifer Lopez Takes Over Subway Train at Times Square Ahead of New Year's Eve Gig