 
 

Mollie King Shows Off New Ring as She's Engaged to Stuart Broad

Mollie King Shows Off New Ring as She's Engaged to Stuart Broad
Instagram
Celebrity

The former member of The Saturdays is set to walk down the aisle as she is taking her relationship with her athlete boyfriend to the next level after a year of reconciliation.

  • Jan 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Former The Saturdays star Mollie King is engaged.

The British singer-turned-radio presenter shared the happy news via Instagram on New Year's Day (01Jan21) as she posted a snap of herself kissing her new fiance, England cricketer Stuart Broad, putting her diamond engagement ring on full display.

"A thousand times yes! I still can't believe it, the most magical start to the new year! I can't wait to spend all my years with you," she captioned the image.

Broad shared the same shot and declared, "The best way to start 2021 @mollieking!"

  See also...

The proposal took place just hours before the sportsman was due to jet off to Sri Lanka to play for England, and prior to the surprise engagement, King admitted she was having mixed feelings about being away from her man.

"So it's 2021! If you're anything like me you might be going into this year feeling a bit anxious and uncertain," she told fans. "I often get the January blues and this year is going to be especially tough with everything that's going on."

"@stuartbroad also goes away tomorrow with cricket which is always a mix of feeling excited for him but knowing I'm going to miss him so much."

The couple was first linked in March 2018 before splitting that summer and reuniting in early 2019.

The pair received love and congratulation from fans and friends on social media. The singer's former bandmate Rochelle Humes exclaimed, "2021 has started just right" while Vanessa White sent red heart emojis.

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock also congratulated the bride-to-be, "Yayyy congrats beauty."

You can share this post!

Professor Green Expecting First Child With Girlfriend Karima

Trailblazing Director Joan Micklin Silver Dies at 85
Most Read
Lori Harvey Spotted Traveling Together With Michael B. Jordan Again Ahead of New Year's Eve
Celebrity

Lori Harvey Spotted Traveling Together With Michael B. Jordan Again Ahead of New Year's Eve

Masika Kalysha Confirms That She's Now an Engaged Woman

Masika Kalysha Confirms That She's Now an Engaged Woman

Tyrese Gibson and Wife Accused of Chasing Clout for Heartfelt Posts After Announcing Divorce

Tyrese Gibson and Wife Accused of Chasing Clout for Heartfelt Posts After Announcing Divorce

Billy Porter Forced to Tone Down His Style at New Year's Eve Gig Due to Covid-19 Protocols

Billy Porter Forced to Tone Down His Style at New Year's Eve Gig Due to Covid-19 Protocols

Woman Accusing Keyon Harrold's Teen Son of Theft Insists She Tries Hard to Always Do Right Thing

Woman Accusing Keyon Harrold's Teen Son of Theft Insists She Tries Hard to Always Do Right Thing

Lamar Odom Warns Sabrina Parr After She Shot Down His Social Media and Passport 'Hostage' Claims

Lamar Odom Warns Sabrina Parr After She Shot Down His Social Media and Passport 'Hostage' Claims

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea Gets $10 Million Profit After Selling Malibu Mansion

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea Gets $10 Million Profit After Selling Malibu Mansion

Eva Green: Elaborate Outfit and Makeup Help 'Protect' Me From Anxiety on Red Carpet

Eva Green: Elaborate Outfit and Makeup Help 'Protect' Me From Anxiety on Red Carpet

Rascal Flatts Singer Defends Comments About Nashville Bombing 'Conspiracy Theory'

Rascal Flatts Singer Defends Comments About Nashville Bombing 'Conspiracy Theory'

Tina Louise Leads Tribute to 'Gilligan's Island' Co-Star Dawn Wells Following Her Death

Tina Louise Leads Tribute to 'Gilligan's Island' Co-Star Dawn Wells Following Her Death

Jennifer Lopez Takes Over Subway Train at Times Square Ahead of New Year's Eve Gig

Jennifer Lopez Takes Over Subway Train at Times Square Ahead of New Year's Eve Gig

Jodie Comer Reacts to Being Compared to Meryl Streep by Ryan Reynolds

Jodie Comer Reacts to Being Compared to Meryl Streep by Ryan Reynolds

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ring In New Year With Tribute to Their Mothers

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ring In New Year With Tribute to Their Mothers