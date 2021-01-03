Tom Payne and Jennifer Akerman Get Married, Share First Picture From Wedding

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Prodigal Son' actor and the sister of Malin Akerman have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony before Christmas Day following delay due to Covid-19.

Jan 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actor Tom Payne saw out 2020 as a married man, after delaying his wedding to Jennifer Akerman due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The Prodigal Son" star had been set to tie the knot with model and singer Jennifer - the sister of actress Malin Akerman - back in April (20), but the pair had to postpone their nuptials because of the coronavirus crisis.

However, they rescheduled and exchanged vows just before Christmas on 21 December.

"Last night me and the love of my life got married !!!" Jennifer wrote alongside a snap from their big day on her Instagram page. "After having to cancel our wedding back in April and not knowing how long the world will be under lockdown, we felt like we still wanted to end this year as husband and wife, so we did."

"I love you so much @thetpayne and I'm so excited to spend the rest of my life with you xxxx," she concluded.

Tom, also known for his role in The Walking Dead, and Jennifer have been dating since 2013 and got engaged in November 2018.

Actress Alexis Knapp was among the first people to congratulate the newly-wed couple on the web, "Awwww omggg Jen and Tom CONGRATS!!!!"

Meanwhile, Jennifer showed off her and husband's new rings in a follow-up post with a caption, "You and me, me and you."

She then shared a picture of her and husband Tom to usher in 2021. "Happy New Year from Mr & Mrs Payne," so she wrote.

Malin Akerman posted on her own page a heartwarming post to mark sister Jennifer's special day. "My #wcw today is my baby sister @iamfinalchild who just got married this week (!) to her long time love @thetpayne," she explained.

"I used to change diapers on this one and now she is married! I can't believe it!! Jen has always danced to the beat of her own drum and has never given up on her dreams. She is no pushover...and through hard work and perseverance she is making herself heard in the music world!"

"She is talented and and funny and I am so proud of her! You keep killing it lil sis!! Love you long time. Congratulations wishing you all the wonderful things in life. Xxx #sisters #married #love PS the wedding was a surprise to the 5 ppl who attended...therefore the casual attire on my part."