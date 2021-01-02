 
 

Mike Will Made It and Swae Lee 'Could Have Been Dead Easily' in Horrible Car Crash

Mike Will Made It and Swae Lee 'Could Have Been Dead Easily' in Horrible Car Crash
Instagram
Celebrity

Expressing gratitude to God, the Grammy-winning producer says on social media, 'THANK U GOD , I'M PAYING ATTENTION TO ALL THE SIGNS' alongside several pictures of his wrecked car.

  • Jan 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Mike Will Made It and Swae Lee seemingly didn't have a good start in 2021. On Friday, January 1, the Grammy-winning producer shared on his social media account that that he and Swae survived a potentially deadly car crash.

Posting a picture of a car which was severely damaged, Mike Will wrote in the caption, "ME & SWAE WILLY MADE-IT OUT THIS MF ALIVE." He went on detailing that he and the Rae Sremmurd member just had "A COUPLE BRUISES" from the horrible car accident.

Expressing gratitude to God, the producer added, "THANK U GOD , I'M PAYING ATTENTION TO ALL THE SIGNS, 2021 WE TURNING LEMONS TO LEMONADE ALL YEAR... WE COULD HAVE BEEN DEAD EASILY , BUT WE MADE-IT OUT WITH JUST A COUPLE BRUISES , WE HERE FOR A REASON GOD BODY." Mike Will also shared a video of his wrecked vehicle.

In a separate post, Mike Will wrote, "ANYTHING defeated should be celebrated... p.s. U have to heat up the tires on the Rari before driving it in the cold for the traction to work properly... otherwise 'The 812 is like a stick of dynamite inside of a coke can on ice skates while driving in the cold, u can easily lose all control at any given moment...' GOD SAID IT WASNT TIME THO, THANK U FATHER FOR WATCHING OVER US BIG BLESSED...."

  See also...

Meanwhile, Swae was seen in some pictures with blood coming out from one of his eyes. The rapper also shared a picture of the damaged car on Instagram Stories while writing, "Could've been," across the picture. Neither Mike Will and Swae offered details about how, when and where the car crash happened.

The news, meanwhile, earned divided reactions from fans. "Y'all rappers can't start 2021 with this kind of energy please say stafe and value your lives so we can use lesser rips this year," one fan reacted to the news. Believing that the two hip-hop stars were able to survive the car crash because God helped them, a user added, "Can't tell me GOD isn't REAL."

Some others, however, criticized the stars for posting the wrecked car pictures on social media. "im sorry but posting the wreck pictures is just so corny. regular people dont do that," said one naysayer. Echoing the sentiment, another person questioned, "I'm glad they're okay, but was it really necessary to bring it to the internet? lmk."

You can share this post!

Naturi Naughton Engaged, to Keep Fiance's Identity a Secret Until Wedding Day

Emily Maynard Makes Public Bell's Palsy Diagnosis in Highlights of Her 2020 Moments
Related Posts
Mindy Kaling Honors Her Indian Heritage With Kids' Middle Names

Mindy Kaling Honors Her Indian Heritage With Kids' Middle Names

Celebrity Chef Alton Brown Blames 'Poor Taste' for 'Flippant' Holocaust Remarks

Celebrity Chef Alton Brown Blames 'Poor Taste' for 'Flippant' Holocaust Remarks

Ryan Reynolds to Proceed With Bid for English Soccer Team Wrexham

Ryan Reynolds to Proceed With Bid for English Soccer Team Wrexham

These Celebrities Estranged From Their Famous Parents

These Celebrities Estranged From Their Famous Parents

Most Read
Rosie Perez and Ice-T Among Those Mourning Sudden Death of Adolfo 'Shabba Doo' Quinones
Celebrity

Rosie Perez and Ice-T Among Those Mourning Sudden Death of Adolfo 'Shabba Doo' Quinones

Alleged Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Private Photo Leaks Online

Alleged Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Private Photo Leaks Online

Tyrese Gibson Hopes for Reconciliation With Samantha Lee After Divorce Announcement

Tyrese Gibson Hopes for Reconciliation With Samantha Lee After Divorce Announcement

Ray Liotta, 66, Gets Engaged and Receives Daughter's Approval

Ray Liotta, 66, Gets Engaged and Receives Daughter's Approval

Lori Harvey Spotted Traveling Together With Michael B. Jordan Again Ahead of New Year's Eve

Lori Harvey Spotted Traveling Together With Michael B. Jordan Again Ahead of New Year's Eve

Tyga Sparks Reconciliation Rumors With Amanda Trivizas With Miami Date

Tyga Sparks Reconciliation Rumors With Amanda Trivizas With Miami Date

Masika Kalysha Confirms That She's Now an Engaged Woman

Masika Kalysha Confirms That She's Now an Engaged Woman

Tyrese Gibson and Wife Accused of Chasing Clout for Heartfelt Posts After Announcing Divorce

Tyrese Gibson and Wife Accused of Chasing Clout for Heartfelt Posts After Announcing Divorce

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells Dies of Covid-19

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells Dies of Covid-19

Idris Elba's Mother-In-Law Disapproved When Daughter Ditched School for the Actor

Idris Elba's Mother-In-Law Disapproved When Daughter Ditched School for the Actor

Alexander Wang Accused of Drugging and Sexually Assaulting Male and Transgender Models

Alexander Wang Accused of Drugging and Sexually Assaulting Male and Transgender Models

Woman Accusing Keyon Harrold's Teen Son of Theft Insists She Tries Hard to Always Do Right Thing

Woman Accusing Keyon Harrold's Teen Son of Theft Insists She Tries Hard to Always Do Right Thing

Billy Porter Forced to Tone Down His Style at New Year's Eve Gig Due to Covid-19 Protocols

Billy Porter Forced to Tone Down His Style at New Year's Eve Gig Due to Covid-19 Protocols