 
 

Naturi Naughton Engaged, to Keep Fiance's Identity a Secret Until Wedding Day

The 'Power' actress reveals she got engaged to her mystery boyfriend over the Christmas break after he popped the question during a surprise Disney-themed proposal.

  • Jan 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Naturi Naughton is hearing wedding bells. The actress is engaged to get married to her boyfriend after he proposed to her during the Christmas break. She made use of her Instagram account to share the news on the first day of the new year, Friday, January 1.

She posted a close-up picture of her engagement ring, a two-and-a-half carat Neil Lane diamond ring, and another snap showing her sharing an embrace with her man, whose face and identity remain hidden from public. "Yup! I get to marry my best friend!" she captioned the snaps, along with a screenshot of an exclusive article in which she detailed her boyfriend's proposal.

To Essence, the Tasha St. Patrick of Starz's drama "Power" revealed that just days before Christmas, she and her daughter Zuri, 3, had a princess-themed photo shoot arranged by her now-fiance. "This amazing man of mine planned this whole photoshoot, complete with my glam team and stylist might I add, for me and my daughter with matching princess dresses. All I had to do was show up!" she shared.

Her lover actually had planned something more special that day as he intended to propose to her during the photoshoot. "We are all just taking pictures as normal, then the music changes to a song called 'Looking for Love' by Mul-Ty," she recalled. "Out of nowhere I see Mickey, Minnie, and the whole Disney crew walk in, and then I see my parents and one of my best friends walk in behind them-all wearing their masks. I was in shock! When I turned around, my now-fiance was down on one knee! Ahhhhh!"

  See also...

Naturi said that her fiance's proposal included a declaration of commitment to her daughter, whom she shares with an ex, as well. "He promised to take care of me and my daughter," she gushed. "Then he asked would I 'do life with him forever' and I said, 'YES!' The most beautiful part of the proposal is that he gave Zuri a ring too, with her birthstone (Ruby) in it. My fiance said that his commitment to me is also a lifetime commitment to her. Zuri admired her ring, then said, 'Oh for me?' She was so happy."

The 36-year-old actress said her fiance's commitment to her daughter means a lot to her. "It makes me happy that they have a great bond as well," she explained. "Any man that I would choose would have to know that Zuri and I are a package deal!"

Despite sharing her excitement and details about the proposal, Naturi isn't ready to reveal the identity of her fiance to the public just yet. "He will be revealed at the wedding," she promised as saying to Page Six.

"I'm not keeping my fiance hidden. I'm protecting him, our union, our relationship," she explained the decision, "We don't need other people meddling or using their judgment." She only teased that he's a "Southern gentleman" who works in the music industry and that they were introduced by her "Power" co-star Omari Hardwick.

Naturi also plans to keep her wedding private. "It will be somewhere in a remote location and you will hear about it later," so she spilled, adding that it will happen sometime in 2022 with the hope that the world is already cleared of COVID-19.

Naturi and her fiance have been together for two years.

