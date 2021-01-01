 
 

Phyllis McGuire of McGuire Sisters Dies at 89 in Vegas

Associated Press
The last surviving member of the singing trio McGuire Sisters has passed away at the age of 89 in her estate in Las Vegas, two years after sister Ruby Christine's death.

AceShowbiz - The last surviving member of the singing siblings The McGuire Sisters has died.

Phyllis McGuire, 89, passed away on Tuesday (29Dec20) at her often-showcased estate in Las Vegas, where she boasted her own replica of the Eiffel Tower.

She rose to fame in the 1950s alongside her big sisters Ruby Christine and Dorothy after scoring their big break on a talent show.

They landed a record deal in 1952 and enjoyed hits with the songs "Sincerely" and "Sugartime" as well as "Picnic", "Goodnite, Sweetheart, Goodnite", and "Something's Gotta Give".

The Ohio natives were regulars on America's "The Ed Sullivan Show", on which they made their final performance in 1968, while they were also given the honour of hitting the stage for five U.S. presidents, from Richard Nixon to George H. W. Bush, and for British royal Queen Elizabeth II in 1961, when they were part of the line-up for the annual Royal Variety Performance.

After the group's split, Phyllis embarked on a brief solo career, until the sisters reunited for a time in 1986.

"I don't fear living, and I don't fear dying," Phyllis said in a 1989 interview with Vanity Fair. "You only live once, and I'm going to live it to the fullest, until away I go. And I'm going to continue singing as long as somebody wants me."

They were inducted into the National Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 1994, and the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2001.

Ruby Christine died in 2018, six years after Dorothy's demise.

