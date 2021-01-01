Lil Tjay Gets Arrested for Gun and Drug Charges, Lil Reese Rejoices for Getting Lost Money Back

Instagram Celebrity

Tjay and his pals have been taken into police custody in Brooklyn while fellow rap star Reese is celebrating after an Uber driver returned his lost money.

AceShowbiz - Rapper Lil Tjay is facing serious gun and drug charges heading into the New Year following an arrest in Brooklyn, New York on Wednesday afternoon (30Dec20).

The "Mood Swings" star was in a vehicle with four others when police pulled over the car for a traffic violation.

Officers reportedly caught a whiff of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, and proceeded to conduct a search, which resulted in the discovery of four loaded handguns and a large stash of weed, according to TMZ.

No one claimed responsibility, so cops took them all into custody.

Tjay was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, marijuana possession, and grand larceny, although the reason for the latter count is unclear.

The news of his arrest emerges days after his last encounter with New York police, who swarmed the location of his weekend video shoot, where people were reportedly waving guns. However, a search of the area and his vehicle failed to turn up any weapons, and he was therefore allowed to walk free.

On the other hand, fellow rapper Lil Reese is counting his blessings after an Uber driver returned the $20,000 (£14,600) the star had accidentally left in his car.

The "I Don't Like" star took to his Instagram Story timeline late on Wednesday (30Dec20) to bemoan his misfortune after forgetting to take his stack of cash with him after using the car service in Las Vegas.

"Can't believe I just left 20K plus in an Uber bro (sic)," he wrote, alongside a string of angry face emojis.

Social media users were quick to troll Lil Reese, however, he returned hours later to update his followers, revealing the male driver had contacted him about his lost property and promptly had it returned.

"Update he brong that 20k plus back f**k y'all mean (sic)," the Chicago, Illinois native posted, alongside video footage of himself in the back of the car.