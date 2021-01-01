 
 

Lil Tjay Gets Arrested for Gun and Drug Charges, Lil Reese Rejoices for Getting Lost Money Back

Lil Tjay Gets Arrested for Gun and Drug Charges, Lil Reese Rejoices for Getting Lost Money Back
Instagram
Celebrity

Tjay and his pals have been taken into police custody in Brooklyn while fellow rap star Reese is celebrating after an Uber driver returned his lost money.

  • Jan 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rapper Lil Tjay is facing serious gun and drug charges heading into the New Year following an arrest in Brooklyn, New York on Wednesday afternoon (30Dec20).

The "Mood Swings" star was in a vehicle with four others when police pulled over the car for a traffic violation.

Officers reportedly caught a whiff of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, and proceeded to conduct a search, which resulted in the discovery of four loaded handguns and a large stash of weed, according to TMZ.

No one claimed responsibility, so cops took them all into custody.

Tjay was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, marijuana possession, and grand larceny, although the reason for the latter count is unclear.

  See also...

The news of his arrest emerges days after his last encounter with New York police, who swarmed the location of his weekend video shoot, where people were reportedly waving guns. However, a search of the area and his vehicle failed to turn up any weapons, and he was therefore allowed to walk free.

On the other hand, fellow rapper Lil Reese is counting his blessings after an Uber driver returned the $20,000 (£14,600) the star had accidentally left in his car.

The "I Don't Like" star took to his Instagram Story timeline late on Wednesday (30Dec20) to bemoan his misfortune after forgetting to take his stack of cash with him after using the car service in Las Vegas.

"Can't believe I just left 20K plus in an Uber bro (sic)," he wrote, alongside a string of angry face emojis.

Social media users were quick to troll Lil Reese, however, he returned hours later to update his followers, revealing the male driver had contacted him about his lost property and promptly had it returned.

"Update he brong that 20k plus back f**k y'all mean (sic)," the Chicago, Illinois native posted, alongside video footage of himself in the back of the car.

You can share this post!

'Queer Eye' Star Jonathan Van Ness Marries His 'Best Friend'

Phyllis McGuire of McGuire Sisters Dies at 89 in Vegas
Most Read
Lisa Marie Presley Awarded Joint Custody of Twin Daughters
Celebrity

Lisa Marie Presley Awarded Joint Custody of Twin Daughters

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Settle Custody of Daughter Dream After 3 Years of Legal Battle

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Settle Custody of Daughter Dream After 3 Years of Legal Battle

Tyrese Gibson Hopes for Reconciliation With Samantha Lee After Divorce Announcement

Tyrese Gibson Hopes for Reconciliation With Samantha Lee After Divorce Announcement

Alleged Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Private Photo Leaks Online

Alleged Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Private Photo Leaks Online

Rosie Perez and Ice-T Among Those Mourning Sudden Death of Adolfo 'Shabba Doo' Quinones

Rosie Perez and Ice-T Among Those Mourning Sudden Death of Adolfo 'Shabba Doo' Quinones

Tyrese Gibson Announces 'Painful' Divorce From Wife Samantha Lee

Tyrese Gibson Announces 'Painful' Divorce From Wife Samantha Lee

Tyga Sparks Reconciliation Rumors With Amanda Trivizas With Miami Date

Tyga Sparks Reconciliation Rumors With Amanda Trivizas With Miami Date

Ray Liotta, 66, Gets Engaged and Receives Daughter's Approval

Ray Liotta, 66, Gets Engaged and Receives Daughter's Approval

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells Dies of Covid-19

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells Dies of Covid-19

James Charles and Bobby Lytes Vying for Lil Nas X After Rapper's Boyfriend Vacancy

James Charles and Bobby Lytes Vying for Lil Nas X After Rapper's Boyfriend Vacancy

Lori Harvey Spotted Traveling Together With Michael B. Jordan Again Ahead of New Year's Eve

Lori Harvey Spotted Traveling Together With Michael B. Jordan Again Ahead of New Year's Eve

Billie Eilish Left Amused by Loss of About 100,000 Followers After Posting Breast Art Pictures

Billie Eilish Left Amused by Loss of About 100,000 Followers After Posting Breast Art Pictures

Alexander Wang Accused of Drugging and Sexually Assaulting Male and Transgender Models

Alexander Wang Accused of Drugging and Sexually Assaulting Male and Transgender Models