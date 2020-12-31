 
 

Armie Hammer to Welcome New Year in Quarantine for Reunion With Children in Cayman Islands

Armie Hammer to Welcome New Year in Quarantine for Reunion With Children in Cayman Islands
WENN/Avalon
Celebrity

The 'Call Me By Your Name' star have been kept apart from his two children for months after his estranged wife chose to ride out the coronavirus pandemic in the tropical paradise.

  • Dec 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - Actor Armie Hammer will ring in 2021 in quarantine in the Cayman Islands as he prepares to be reunited with his children.

The "Call Me By Your Name" star split from his wife Elizabeth Chambers in July (20) after 10 years of marriage, and returned to his home base in Los Angeles from the Cayman Islands, where the family had been riding out the coronavirus pandemic.

Chambers decided to remain in the tropical paradise with daughter Harper, six, and son Ford, three, and now, after months away from his kids, Hammer is counting down the days until he can hug his little ones again.

Travellers arriving in the Cayman Islands are required to quarantine for 14 days, and it appears Hammer spent Christmas enjoying a beach view as he remained holed up in his hotel suite.

  See also...

He shared a video clip of himself raising a toast to his Instagram followers on Christmas Day (December 25), and on Tuesday, he shared a snap of his hand holding a drink with the beach in the background.

"Good things on the horizon," he captioned the Instagram Story shot. "5 days of quarantine left."

Armie Hammer's IG Story

Armie Hammer counted down remaining quarantine days he had in the the Cayman Islands.

The news of his family reunion comes two months after Hammer's lawyers filed legal papers calling on Chambers to return to the U.S. with their children so they can work out a temporary custody schedule.

However, according to People.com, Hammer eventually agreed to let Chambers remain in the Cayman Islands, where their kids are able to attend school in-person instead of being forced to learn virtually due to rapidly rising COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles.

You can share this post!

Tristan Thompson Tries to Sell His Ohio Mansion up for $3.25M
Related Posts
Armie Hammer Sparks Dating Rumors With Paige Lorenze Amid Elizabeth Chambers Divorce

Armie Hammer Sparks Dating Rumors With Paige Lorenze Amid Elizabeth Chambers Divorce

Armie Hammer Blocked by Jessica Ciencin Henriquez After First Date as He Got Cozy With Rumer Willis

Armie Hammer Blocked by Jessica Ciencin Henriquez After First Date as He Got Cozy With Rumer Willis

Armie Hammer Asks Judge to Order Estranged Wife to Fly Back to U.S. With Children

Armie Hammer Asks Judge to Order Estranged Wife to Fly Back to U.S. With Children

Armie Hammer Doing Construction Work During Pandemic Because He's 'Out of Options'

Armie Hammer Doing Construction Work During Pandemic Because He's 'Out of Options'

Most Read
Lisa Marie Presley Awarded Joint Custody of Twin Daughters
Celebrity

Lisa Marie Presley Awarded Joint Custody of Twin Daughters

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Settle Custody of Daughter Dream After 3 Years of Legal Battle

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Settle Custody of Daughter Dream After 3 Years of Legal Battle

Azealia Banks Body Shames Lana Del Rey for Looking Curvier in New Candid Photo

Azealia Banks Body Shames Lana Del Rey for Looking Curvier in New Candid Photo

Tyrese Gibson Hopes for Reconciliation With Samantha Lee After Divorce Announcement

Tyrese Gibson Hopes for Reconciliation With Samantha Lee After Divorce Announcement

'Deadliest Catch' Star Nick McGlashan Dies at 33 After Posting About 'Trauma'

'Deadliest Catch' Star Nick McGlashan Dies at 33 After Posting About 'Trauma'

Alleged Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Private Photo Leaks Online

Alleged Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Private Photo Leaks Online

Tyrese Gibson Announces 'Painful' Divorce From Wife Samantha Lee

Tyrese Gibson Announces 'Painful' Divorce From Wife Samantha Lee

6ix9ine's Ex Sara Molina Didn't Let Him Meet Daughter on Christmas

6ix9ine's Ex Sara Molina Didn't Let Him Meet Daughter on Christmas

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells Dies of Covid-19

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells Dies of Covid-19

Tyga Sparks Reconciliation Rumors With Amanda Trivizas With Miami Date

Tyga Sparks Reconciliation Rumors With Amanda Trivizas With Miami Date

Lori Loughlin's Release From Prison Gets Janet Hubert Fuming Over White Privilege

Lori Loughlin's Release From Prison Gets Janet Hubert Fuming Over White Privilege

James Charles and Bobby Lytes Vying for Lil Nas X After Rapper's Boyfriend Vacancy

James Charles and Bobby Lytes Vying for Lil Nas X After Rapper's Boyfriend Vacancy

Billie Eilish Left Amused by Loss of About 100,000 Followers After Posting Breast Art Pictures

Billie Eilish Left Amused by Loss of About 100,000 Followers After Posting Breast Art Pictures