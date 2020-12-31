 
 

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea Gets $10 Million Profit After Selling Malibu Mansion

The RHCP rocker has secured a massive profit after selling his Malibu mansion, which he originally bought for $9.9 million, for a staggering $20 million this year.

  • Dec 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea will see in 2021 with a boosted bank balance after offloading his Malibu mansion for a staggering $20 million (£14.5 million).

The rock band bassist managed to secure a $10 million (£7.25 million) profit on a large compound in the luxury Encincal Bluffs area of the city.

According to Variety, Flea - real name Michael Balzary - purchased the property in 2006 for around $9.9 million, but sold it for $20 million in an "all-cash, off-market deal." The outlet added the mansion is estimated to have around 2,700 square feet of single-storey living space, as well as two detached guest houses, a half-sized basketball court and off-street parking for at least 12 cars.

The sale comes less than two months after Flea downsized to a $7.5 million (£5.4 million) cottage in the Malibu Colony gated community.

The RHCP rocker moved to a smaller house a year after he got married. The musician tied the knot with designer Melody Ehsani in October 2019. "My life has changed forever and I am eternally humble and grateful," he wrote back then. "The person who sees all of me and knows who I am. My wife @melodyehsani."

His bride penned an equally gushing caption, "This weekend I got to marry my best friend. Surely, my best collaboration to date. You're my whole heart @flea333."

On Valentine's Day this year, she credited herself for introducing Whitney Houston to her husband, "Being a jazz/funk /punk rock kid @flea333 didn't discover the pop magic of Whitney until he met me, (You're welcome )." She added, "Being a hard working/ undercover disbeliever, I never discovered the magic of true love & partnership until I met you. #forevervalentine."

