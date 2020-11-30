 
 

Ted Nugent Calls Football Players 'Soulless' and 'Stupid' for Kneeling During National Anthem

The Republican musician takes aim at football player, saying they should be ashamed for taking a knee when the 'Star-Spangled Banner' is played before games.

AceShowbiz - Republican rocker Ted Nugent has lashed out at football players who choose to take a knee during the U.S. National Anthem to protest police brutality against African-Americans, insisting they should be "ashamed" of themselves.

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick kicked off the trend several years ago and "Cat Scratch Fever" hitmaker Nugent explained he isn't a fan during an appearance on conservative Fox News host Eric Bolling's "America This Week" show.

"It makes me identify those people as being real soulless, real stupid," Ted raged. "They don't even know what they're doing. They claim that somebody's hands were up and they got shot. That's a lie. I know the situation. I've studied the situation. Nobody's hands were up, and nobody got shot."

"So the entire premise of that so-called protest is based on a lie. And they can't be that stupid - they know it's a lie. They're just liars. So when you see someone disrespecting our flag, they don't deserve any respect themselves, and they should be ashamed of themselves."

U.S. leader Donald Trump has also been fiercely critical of football players kneeling during the National Anthem.

Detroit Lions and Houston Texans' quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Deshaun Watson were among the players who took a knee before a Thanksgiving Day game at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday (26Nov20).

Back in 2018, Ted Nugent who's also a member of the NRA's board of directors called Parkland shooting survivors "the poor, mushy brained children" as they campaigned for tighter gun control.

"I really feel sorry for them because it's not only ignorant and dangerously stupid, but it's soulless," he said back then. "These poor children, I'm afraid to say this and it hurts me to say this, but the evidence is irrefutable, they have no soul."

