Monique Samuels Announces 'RHOP Exit: 'I'm Over It'

Dec 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - Monique Samuels is not going to return for upcoming season 6 of "The Real Housewives of Potomac". On Sunday, December 27, the Bravo personality announced in an Instagram Live broadcast that she decided to exit the reality TV show following her massive fight with co-star Candiace Dillard in previous season.

Reflecting on her stint on the show, Monique said, "It was a crazy ride, it's not easy doing reality TV, and to be quite honest, I'm over it." She went on saying, "I appreciate everything people have done for me, everybody that has been Team Monique, I love yall, but when you cross certain lines there's no going back."

She continued noting that she put her family as priority. "For me, my family is that line. The opinion of my family and my kids and what they think about that I do is more valuable to me than anybody's opinion, so, I'm over it," she explained.

Monique also said that she departed from the show because she didn't want her children to grow up seeing rumors about her. "I wanted to represent real Black love and show people something outside what the stereotype has been on TV," she claimed. "Unfortunately, this season I played right into that stereotype. I was working overtime to check myself because that's the opposite of what I want to display. I’m always going to be a great example or a role model for my kids and you have to know when enough is enough."

This arrives after Candiace revealed that she didn't want to film with Monique. "I will not film with her, I will not work with her," she declared during her appearance on "Behind the Velvet Rope" podcast. "I, for my mental health, cannot be around someone who is doing a music video to promote the song bragging about fighting me," she added, referring to Monique's new song "Drag Queens".

"And there's nothing that I need or want to say to her. This is still a job at the end of the day. I'm not working with her and that's not an ultimatum. That's nothing but my truth. I am not comfortable in that space," she went on saying.