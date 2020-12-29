Nicole Scherzinger Grateful Mom Is Back Home for Christmas After Second Heart Surgery

Instagram Celebrity

The Pussycat Dolls singer sister Keala wish everyone a Merry Christmas as the duo feel grateful after reuniting with their mother following her second open heart surgery.

AceShowbiz - Singer Nicole Scherzinger had a tough Christmas after revealing her mum underwent open heart surgery earlier this month (Dec20).

Rosemary Elikolani had her second open heart operation just two weeks before Christmas Day, and the Pussycat Dolls star took to Instagram on Friday (25Dec20) to share a snap with her mum and sister, Keala Leemon, as they wished everyone a Merry Christmas.

The "Don't Cha" hitmaker wrote, "Can't believe just over 2 weeks ago you battled your 2nd open heart surgery mommy. It has been a hard and scary road, but you are our miracle. The greatest Christmas gift is to be with you today. I love you more than anything."

"Other than our Heavenly Father, you know you are my absolute everything. All I've ever wanted was to make you proud. You sacrificed it all for me. I thank God for you every day."

Last month, her sister Keala posted a picture with mom Rosemary in hospital. She wrote, "Friends & Family my mom just went back for surgery...Please lift her up right now in your prayers that God can guide these doctors hands and help her precious heart."

As the matriarch returned home following her hospitalization, she posed with her grandchildren. "She's Home!! Our hearts are full now that momma is home with us Thank you all for your prayers and encouragement, please don’t stop as she has a long journey ahead of her," Keala captioned the photo.

The family received love and well wishes from fans and friends on the social media. "Yes! Happy holidays miracle mother! Thank you Jesus you did it again!" Tyrese Gibson wrote on the comment.