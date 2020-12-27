 
 

Kelly Clarkson Quits Snowboarding Because Her Legs

Kelly Clarkson Quits Snowboarding Because Her Legs
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'American Idol' champion no longer finds snowboarding enjoyable, saying she's 'too old' after experiencing pain in her legs and thighs when she hit the slope.

  • Dec 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kelly Clarkson won't be hitting the slopes on a snowboard over the holidays because she thinks she's "too old" for winter sports.

The pop star and daytime talk show host is only 38, but she insists her best days in the snow are behind her.

"In my twenties, I loved snowboarding," she says. "I would go and it was so easy, because I was, like, an athlete then."

But after taking a break for 10 years and becoming a mum, the "Since U Been Gone" hitmaker couldn't believe how badly her legs "burned" when she hit the ski lifts again.

  See also...

"Then I went (snowboarding) a decade later and I was like, 'Oh my gosh!' "My thighs burned like a thunder sun," she groaned. "I was like, 'I've just got to sit down, just for a second.' Snowboarding is all thighs."

Kelly Clarkson marked Christmas this year by dropping a new holiday song called "Under the Mistletoe" with Brett Eldredge. On Instagram, she posted her performance with and wrote, "Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas! Hope y'all get to enjoy some time with loved ones #UnderTheMistletoe today."

The song was released to tide fans over before her next studio installment. "I have a couple Christmas songs dropping that are very random," she said in September. "Fans have been asking like, 'Can you just drop anything? Everyone is sad. Everyone is feeling it. The world has gone to crap, like can you just release something?' "

"So just give them something a little bit here and there," she explained. "That's the cool thing about being in the artistic world, you get to maybe bring a little bit of sunshine or distraction or hope in a time where you need it most."

You can share this post!

Dolly Parton Begged Miley Cyrus to Feature on Her New Christmas Album

Miles Teller Cherishes Toilet He Got From Wife for Christmas
Related Posts
Kelly Clarkson Gets Candid About How Garth Brooks' 'The Dance' Helps Her Through Divorce

Kelly Clarkson Gets Candid About How Garth Brooks' 'The Dance' Helps Her Through Divorce

Kelly Clarkson Accused of Trying to Avoid Paying Commissions After Claiming Ex Defrauded Her

Kelly Clarkson Accused of Trying to Avoid Paying Commissions After Claiming Ex Defrauded Her

Kelly Clarkson Promises to Keep Standing Up to Bodyshamers in a Comedic Way

Kelly Clarkson Promises to Keep Standing Up to Bodyshamers in a Comedic Way

Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Her Parenting Struggles Amid Divorce

Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Her Parenting Struggles Amid Divorce

Most Read
Miley Cyrus Is Naughty Santa in Racy Christmas Photos
Celebrity

Miley Cyrus Is Naughty Santa in Racy Christmas Photos

Britney Spears Celebrates Christmas Early With Her Sons

Britney Spears Celebrates Christmas Early With Her Sons

Mountain Rocker Leslie West Dies at 75 After Fighting for His Life Following Cardiac Arrest

Mountain Rocker Leslie West Dies at 75 After Fighting for His Life Following Cardiac Arrest

Mulatto Fires Back After Being Trolled Over 'Dirty Feet'

Mulatto Fires Back After Being Trolled Over 'Dirty Feet'

Benzino's Daughter Coi Leray Shares Pic of Wrecked Car After Near-Fatal Accident

Benzino's Daughter Coi Leray Shares Pic of Wrecked Car After Near-Fatal Accident

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Share Steamy Christmas Pic: 'Thank You Santa'

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Share Steamy Christmas Pic: 'Thank You Santa'

Playboi Carti's Side Chick Speaks Out as Iggy Azalea Says BD Refused to Sign Son's Birth Certificate

Playboi Carti's Side Chick Speaks Out as Iggy Azalea Says BD Refused to Sign Son's Birth Certificate

Ryan Phillippe Took Son Alien-Hunting on Birthday but Things Didn't Go Well

Ryan Phillippe Took Son Alien-Hunting on Birthday but Things Didn't Go Well

Jeremih Still 'Skin and Bones' After Almost Giving Up During His Fight With Covid-19

Jeremih Still 'Skin and Bones' After Almost Giving Up During His Fight With Covid-19

Gucci Mane's Artist Foogiano on the Run After Destroying Ankle Monitor

Gucci Mane's Artist Foogiano on the Run After Destroying Ankle Monitor

Shemar Moore Diagnosed With Covid-19 After Initially Thinking He Had Food Poisoning

Shemar Moore Diagnosed With Covid-19 After Initially Thinking He Had Food Poisoning

Carrie Underwood's Family Christmas Tree Is Not 'Pinterest-Worthy' and She Explains Why

Carrie Underwood's Family Christmas Tree Is Not 'Pinterest-Worthy' and She Explains Why

David Bowie's Son Thankful for Story Behind Christmas Scarf Shared by 'The Snowman' Producer

David Bowie's Son Thankful for Story Behind Christmas Scarf Shared by 'The Snowman' Producer