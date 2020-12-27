Kelly Clarkson Quits Snowboarding Because Her Legs

Instagram Celebrity

The 'American Idol' champion no longer finds snowboarding enjoyable, saying she's 'too old' after experiencing pain in her legs and thighs when she hit the slope.

AceShowbiz - Kelly Clarkson won't be hitting the slopes on a snowboard over the holidays because she thinks she's "too old" for winter sports.

The pop star and daytime talk show host is only 38, but she insists her best days in the snow are behind her.

"In my twenties, I loved snowboarding," she says. "I would go and it was so easy, because I was, like, an athlete then."

But after taking a break for 10 years and becoming a mum, the "Since U Been Gone" hitmaker couldn't believe how badly her legs "burned" when she hit the ski lifts again.

"Then I went (snowboarding) a decade later and I was like, 'Oh my gosh!' "My thighs burned like a thunder sun," she groaned. "I was like, 'I've just got to sit down, just for a second.' Snowboarding is all thighs."

Kelly Clarkson marked Christmas this year by dropping a new holiday song called "Under the Mistletoe" with Brett Eldredge. On Instagram, she posted her performance with and wrote, "Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas! Hope y'all get to enjoy some time with loved ones #UnderTheMistletoe today."

The song was released to tide fans over before her next studio installment. "I have a couple Christmas songs dropping that are very random," she said in September. "Fans have been asking like, 'Can you just drop anything? Everyone is sad. Everyone is feeling it. The world has gone to crap, like can you just release something?' "

"So just give them something a little bit here and there," she explained. "That's the cool thing about being in the artistic world, you get to maybe bring a little bit of sunshine or distraction or hope in a time where you need it most."