 
 

Miles Teller Cherishes Toilet He Got From Wife for Christmas

Miles Teller Cherishes Toilet He Got From Wife for Christmas
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Whiplash' actor reveals he received a hi-tech toilet from wife Keleigh Sperry for the festive holiday after he expressed his fascination with the gadget.

  • Dec 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Actor Miles Teller treasures a toilet gift he once received from his now-wife Keleigh Sperry for Christmas.

The "Whiplash" star reveals he became fascinated by the hi-tech toilets in Japan, and model Keleigh decided to surprise him by purchasing one of the pricey gadgets for their own home.

"I was in Tokyo and that was the first time I used one of those Toto toilets," Teller shared in a recent virtual meet-and-greet with members of the U.S. Navy to promote his upcoming movie "Top Gun: Maverick".

"You know what, one of those is, dude? It's a heated toilet! And it sprays you and then air-dries you. They know what they're doing over there!"

  See also...

According to Men's Health magazine, when another service member revealed she had bought one for her family, Teller was flushed with excitement as he shared, "Dude, my wife got it for me for Christmas, which was really nice of her."

"I put it in the downstairs bathroom so everybody could use it. And they spend so much time in there, it is ridiculous!"

Miles Teller married Keleigh Sperry in September 2019. "Once you get married and you make that ultimate commitment, life is just a lot less stressful. You just know that person is always going to be there," he opened up about marriage life.

When the pandemic hit, the couple enjoyed gardening in their house. "Keleigh and I both worked on our backyard and did some landscaping. We planted a lemon tree, hydrangeas and a rose garden," he explained. "Since we were staring at our backyard a whole lot more than usual, we wanted to add colour."

You can share this post!

Kelly Clarkson Quits Snowboarding Because of Her Legs
Related Posts
Miles Teller Feels Blissful Following Marriage: 'Life Is Just a Lot Less Stressful'

Miles Teller Feels Blissful Following Marriage: 'Life Is Just a Lot Less Stressful'

Miles Teller Weds Longtime Girlfriend on Labor Day Weekend?

Miles Teller Weds Longtime Girlfriend on Labor Day Weekend?

Miles Teller Named Defendant in Lawsuit Stemming From 2016 Car Crash

Miles Teller Named Defendant in Lawsuit Stemming From 2016 Car Crash

Most Read
Miley Cyrus Is Naughty Santa in Racy Christmas Photos
Celebrity

Miley Cyrus Is Naughty Santa in Racy Christmas Photos

Britney Spears Celebrates Christmas Early With Her Sons

Britney Spears Celebrates Christmas Early With Her Sons

Mountain Rocker Leslie West Dies at 75 After Fighting for His Life Following Cardiac Arrest

Mountain Rocker Leslie West Dies at 75 After Fighting for His Life Following Cardiac Arrest

Mulatto Fires Back After Being Trolled Over 'Dirty Feet'

Mulatto Fires Back After Being Trolled Over 'Dirty Feet'

Benzino's Daughter Coi Leray Shares Pic of Wrecked Car After Near-Fatal Accident

Benzino's Daughter Coi Leray Shares Pic of Wrecked Car After Near-Fatal Accident

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Share Steamy Christmas Pic: 'Thank You Santa'

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Share Steamy Christmas Pic: 'Thank You Santa'

Playboi Carti's Side Chick Speaks Out as Iggy Azalea Says BD Refused to Sign Son's Birth Certificate

Playboi Carti's Side Chick Speaks Out as Iggy Azalea Says BD Refused to Sign Son's Birth Certificate

Ryan Phillippe Took Son Alien-Hunting on Birthday but Things Didn't Go Well

Ryan Phillippe Took Son Alien-Hunting on Birthday but Things Didn't Go Well

Jeremih Still 'Skin and Bones' After Almost Giving Up During His Fight With Covid-19

Jeremih Still 'Skin and Bones' After Almost Giving Up During His Fight With Covid-19

Gucci Mane's Artist Foogiano on the Run After Destroying Ankle Monitor

Gucci Mane's Artist Foogiano on the Run After Destroying Ankle Monitor

Shemar Moore Diagnosed With Covid-19 After Initially Thinking He Had Food Poisoning

Shemar Moore Diagnosed With Covid-19 After Initially Thinking He Had Food Poisoning

Carrie Underwood's Family Christmas Tree Is Not 'Pinterest-Worthy' and She Explains Why

Carrie Underwood's Family Christmas Tree Is Not 'Pinterest-Worthy' and She Explains Why

David Bowie's Son Thankful for Story Behind Christmas Scarf Shared by 'The Snowman' Producer

David Bowie's Son Thankful for Story Behind Christmas Scarf Shared by 'The Snowman' Producer