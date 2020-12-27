These Celebrities Are Under Fire for Controversial Activities Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Celebrity

Instead of reacting positively by donating to coronavirus-related causes or using their huge platform to raise awareness about the pandemic, these celebrities draw criticism for their controversial activities.

Dec 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Coronavirus pandemic is a huge concern worldwide. The novel virus, which claims millions of people's lives around the world, forces people, including celebrities, to minimize contact with others in order to avoid contracting it by lockdown and self-isolation. However, some stars chose to ignore the COVID-19 guidelines instead, prompting huge backlash from public.

Instead of reacting positively by donating to coronavirus-related causes or using their huge platform to raise awareness about the pandemic, these celebrities drew criticism for their controversial activities. Some of them blatantly threw maskless party, while some other had a packed concert, violating social distancing policy.

Here are some celebrities who were slammed for not abiding by COVID-19 protocols with their controversial activities.

1. Chase Rice Instagram Back in June, when COVID-19 cases were at its spike, Chase Rice was under fire for playing a concert which was attended by about 800 people in Tennessee. Not feeling remorse, the country star took to Instagram to share a video of him proudly showing his maskless audience at the concert, which took place the day after the state reported its highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases. Among those who blasted Chase was fellow country star Kelsea Ballerini, who called him "selfish." He responded to the critcisim in an Instagram video, apologizing for his action. "I understand there's a lot of varying opinions and a lot of different opinions on COVID-19, how it works with live music crowds, and what all that looks like," he said, adding that his next show would be a drive-in show because the fans' safety was his "huge priority."

2. Bryce Hall Instagram Bryce Hall didn't only earn public backlash from holding multiple parties in Los Angeles amid the pandemic, but also a legal trouble. He and fellow TikTok star Blake Gray were charged for their irresponsible behavior. City Attorney Mike Feuer blasted the influencers, "If you have a combined 19 million followers on TikTok, in the middle of a public health crisis you should be modelling great behaviour, best practices for all of us rather than brazenly violating the law and then posting videos about it, as we allege happened here." Bryce and Blake threw house-parties at rented properties on 8 and 14 August as they were celebrating the former's 21st birthday. Both parties ended up being attended by police following complaints, with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti eventually cutting the power to the home in Hollywood Hills. "The City has now disconnected utilities at this home to stop these parties that endanger our community," he announced.

3. The Chainsmokers Instar/WENN Chase Rice wasn't the only musician who violated COVID-19 guidelines with a music concert. The Chainsmokers enraged people when they participated in a charity event in July in Southampton, Long Island, performing in front of around 2,000 people with seemingly little social distancing and few masks. The Safe and Sound charity event prompted an investigation by New York authorities as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo later announced that the promoters were fined "$20,000 for violating public health law." He went on insisting, "We have no tolerance for the illegal & reckless endangerment of public health."

4. Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs Instagram Sean "P. Diddy" Combs thought it was safe to throw a birthday party as long as it was in some tropical islands. Making use of his vast wealth and fleets of private jets, the hip-hop mogul rang in his 51st birthday by flying some of his closest friends to Turks and Caicos. Among the famous names who were invited to the exclusive bash were Mary J. Blige, Nas, French Montana, DJ Khaled, Draya Michele, A$AP Ferg and Monica. Unsurprisingly, the lavish party earned Diddy huge backlash with some people dubbing him "out of touch" and "selfish," saying, "It's almost as if millions of people aren't dying across the world because of a pandemic. Idiot!"

5. Kendall Jenner Instagram Kendall Jenner enraged people when she threw a Halloween party at Harriet's Rooftop at 1 Hotel in West Hollywood on October 31 amid the pandemic. People quickly slammed the Victoria's Secret model upon knowing about the bash, which also served as her 25th birthday celebration, which was attended by several high-profile figures including her family, Sofia Richie, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. While Kendall opted to remain mum on the mounting criticism, her mom Kris Jenner jumped to her defense on SiriusXM's "Radio Andy", telling host Andy Cohen, "At Kendall's, everyone got tested before they walked in the door. ... And everybody was tested before a few days before the, you know, Halloween. So we are really responsible and we make sure that everyone in our family and our closest friends are tested religiously."

6. Morgan Wallen Instagram Morgan Wallen is among those who were caught violating COVID-19 protocols. In a video that circulated online back in October, the "American Idol" alum was photographed partying and kissing a woman at a bar in Tuscaloosa, Alabama just days before his scheduled appearance as musical guest on "Saturday Night Live". In addition to getting backlash, Morgan was fired from "SNL" for breaking the rules. The musician later issued an apology, admitting that his actions were "short-sighted" and put people at risk. He eventually appeared on "SNL" in a December 5 episode.

7. Jake Paul Instagram Jake Paul set off public criticism when he gathered people by hosting a July 14 party in his Calabasas mansion's backyard. The bash was attended by several influencers including Tana Mongeau, Bryce Hall and Arman Izadi, prompting Mayor Alicia Weintraub to call the YouTuber out personally. "They're having this large party, no social distancing, no masks, it's just a big, huge disregard for everything that everybody is trying to do to get things back to functioning," she said in an interview. However, that didn't stop Jake from throwing another maskless party as he threw one later in November to celebrate his victory in boxing match against former NBA player Nate Robinson.

8. Rita Ora Instagram Rita Ora not only broke one but two COVID-19 protocols in the United Kingdom. The "Fifty Shades Freed" actress was slammed online for holding a 30th birthday party with a group of friends at the Casa Cruz restaurant in Notting Hill, West London on November 20, going against government guidelines at the time. Doubling down on the controversy, Rita flew to Bulgaria just a few days after the bash instead of doing self-isolation. As her behavior could put people surrounding her at risk, it was reported that the "Anywhere" singer was fined $13,217 (£10,000) for breaking lockdown. Rita showed remorse for breaking the rules, writing in a statement, "I'm deeply sorry for breaking the rules and in turn understand that this puts people at risk. This was a serious and inexcusable error of judgement."

9. Kim Kardashian Among those who took the flak for controversial activities amid coronavirus pandemic was Kim Kardashian. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star made headlines for flying out her family members and close friends to a private island to celebrate her 40th birthday. Many dragged the reality TV star for bragging about it on social media, prompting them to accuse her of being insensitive. While Kim has yet to address the criticism, sister Khloe Kardashian defended her on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show". "I think there's so many frustrations going on for everybody," reflected the star. "We did it in the safest way I could imagine someone doing it," stated Khloe.

10. Cardi B and Offset WENN At this point, one would expect backlash from public for throwing party amid pandemic. However, that didn't stop Cardi B and husband Offset from having multiple maskless parties. Earlier this month, the on-and-off couple held a party at a packed Atlanta nightclub where the guests were not protecting themselves with face masks or practicing social distancing. That wasn't the only enormous party which the two held this year. In October, the hip-hop stars reunited after filing for divorce at Cardi's huge mask and social distancing-free party in Las Vegas. Barely weeks after that, the Grammy-winning raptress enraged people over her "Hottieween" party at Allure Gentlemen's Club in Atlanta in addition to her Thanksgiving celebration.