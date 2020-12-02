 
 

Chase Rice Faces Outrage for Joking He Has Covid-19 While Announcing New Single

Chase Rice Faces Outrage for Joking He Has Covid-19 While Announcing New Single
Instagram
Music

The country music singer comes under fire for joking that he has contracted coronavirus while promoting his new single 'Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen'.

  • Dec 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Chase Rice has once again sparked backlash from fans after joking he has the coronavirus to promote his new single.

The country star was highlighting the release of his "Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen" collaboration with Florida Georgia Line on Twitter on Sunday (29Nov20) when he wrote, "Just lost my taste and smell. Weird. Also, dropping a single at midnight."

However, Rice's followers were less impressed with his tweet, with one writing, "Hey first off I hope you're not sick but if you're not damn it I have Covid right (now) don't be joking around about this c**p cause I'm struggling to catch my breath at times to a point I feel like I'm about to pass out, Don't be using a pandemic to rise sales of a dang song!"

Another replied, "Chase I'm very disappointed at this apparent 'joke' as it really isn't funny. I've lost my taste and smell since March (9 months!) and quite frankly it's hell!!"

  See also...

Responding to the backlash, Chase later returned to the social media site with another message, as he tweeted, "On a real note. Don't have covid. But I'm dropping a single tonight. With 2 guys that I learned a lot from. Respect the hell out of @FLAGALine. And 10 years after we started doing music together and lived together, we're at it again. Drinkin beer. Talkin God. Amen."

However, the post did little to quieten critics, as another commented, "I'm legitimately glad you're ok but it's NOT funny joking about having Covid. Especially to promote music. People are literally dying from it. And Tyler (Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line) might not find your joke funny either since he's actually HAD Covid."

Another person wrote, "Really in bad taste to joke about Covid. Thought you had learned something since the concert incident this year. Guess not. Here’s an idea: take all the earnings from this song and donate to Covid survivors or donate PPE to local hospitals. Do better, Covid is not a joke."

In June (20), Chase hit headlines when he held a concert in the Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary venue in Petros, Tennessee, with hundreds of people cramming in without wearing any face masks or protection against the virus.

You can share this post!

'Prisoner' Star Betty Bobbitt Dies in Hospital After Stroke

Jason Blum Has 'Coronamania' at Home After Testing Positive for Covid-19
Related Posts
Chase Rice Urges Concertgoers to 'Go by the Rules' at Drive-In Show After Packed Gig Backlash

Chase Rice Urges Concertgoers to 'Go by the Rules' at Drive-In Show After Packed Gig Backlash

Chase Rice Gets Slammed for Ignoring COVID-19 Safety Guideline by Playing at Packed Concert

Chase Rice Gets Slammed for Ignoring COVID-19 Safety Guideline by Playing at Packed Concert

Most Read
The XX's Romy Madley Croft Afraid to Write Gay Love Songs When She Was Younger
Music

The XX's Romy Madley Croft Afraid to Write Gay Love Songs When She Was Younger

Imelda Staunton and Husband Jim Carter Tapped for Online Christmas Show

Imelda Staunton and Husband Jim Carter Tapped for Online Christmas Show

Quando Rondo Shuts Down Instagram and Twitter After Accused of Lying About Canceled Show

Quando Rondo Shuts Down Instagram and Twitter After Accused of Lying About Canceled Show

Bad Bunny Credits New Album for Preventing Him From Turning Into Zombie During Pandemic

Bad Bunny Credits New Album for Preventing Him From Turning Into Zombie During Pandemic

Artist of the Week: Morgan Wallen

Artist of the Week: Morgan Wallen

George Harrison's 'All Things Must Pass' Gets New Stereo Mix on Anniversary of His Death

George Harrison's 'All Things Must Pass' Gets New Stereo Mix on Anniversary of His Death

Mariah Carey Taps Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg and More for Christmas Special

Mariah Carey Taps Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg and More for Christmas Special

Chris Brown Wins Big at 2020 Soul Train Awards

Chris Brown Wins Big at 2020 Soul Train Awards

Halsey Accuses Grammys of Accepting Bribes in Response to 2021 Nomination Snub

Halsey Accuses Grammys of Accepting Bribes in Response to 2021 Nomination Snub

BTS Beats Megan Thee Stallion to Land Atop Billboard 200 With 'Be'

BTS Beats Megan Thee Stallion to Land Atop Billboard 200 With 'Be'

Lil Nas X and Miley Cyrus to Stage Holiday Concert Specials for Amazon Music

Lil Nas X and Miley Cyrus to Stage Holiday Concert Specials for Amazon Music

Rufus Wainwright to Extend Livestream Tour to Mid-March 2021

Rufus Wainwright to Extend Livestream Tour to Mid-March 2021

Miley Cyrus 'Outgrown Blame' Despite Frustration Over Album Shipping Delay

Miley Cyrus 'Outgrown Blame' Despite Frustration Over Album Shipping Delay