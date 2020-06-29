Chase Rice Gets Slammed for Ignoring COVID-19 Safety Guideline by Playing at Packed Concert

Instagram Music

The 'Eyes on You' singer sparks health and safety concerns after he performed in front of 4,000 mask-free fans at the Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary in Petros, Tennessee.

AceShowbiz - Country singer Chase Rice's return to the road after the coronavirus lockdown has sparked health and safety concerns after fans packed a Tennessee venue on Saturday night (June 27) to see him perform live.

The "Eyes on You" singer even led a sing-along at the Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary in Petros, where 4,000 fans gathered and ignored social distancing guidelines even though COVID-19 is spiking in the state.

Chase filmed the fans singing along and posted the footage online, receiving a backlash from many who caught the video, with one commenter stating: "So concerts are allowed and no masks needed. What a great idea amidst covid19 on the rise. All over insta (Instagram). Chase rice might have just provoked a healthy covid19 wave in a couple of weeks."

A fan critiziced Chase Rice for ignoring social distancing guidelines a his packed concert.

Another asked: "So will Chase Rice be held responsible for the spike of cases in TN in the next week after the jam-packed concert he had last night with no social distancing rules enforced?".

The singer is further dragged for his packed concert.

Rice has yet to comment on the gig or the fact he may have put fans at risk, but his summer tour continues this week (July 03) in Ashland, Kentucky. He also has a handful of drive-in concerts coming up later this summer, where fans can watch him from the comfort and safety of their cars.