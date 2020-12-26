 
 

Miley Cyrus Is Naughty Santa in Racy Christmas Photos

Marking the holidays in her own style, the 'Midnight Sky' singer shares on Instagram a bunch of pictures showing her baring her chest in a sexy Santa costume and a black leather corset.

  • Dec 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus apparently doesn't mind being included in Santa Claus' naughty list this Christmas. Marking the jolliest holiday of the year, the actress/singer has released a bunch of photos of her dressing in a racy Santa costume.

The former "Hannah Montana" star made use of her Instagram account to share the images, starting on Thursday, December 24. In some snaps, she wore a red Santa outfit which she left unbuttoned, exposing her bare breasts which she only covered with her hands.

In one of the pictures from her latest post, she donned the same costume, which she wore properly this time, while coming out of a huge red box as if she's a gift. "REBEL WITHOUT A CLAUS," she captioned the post.

Miley also rocked a black leather corset which only covered below her chest, with garters that attached to sheer stockings. She used black tapes that read "CENSORED" to cover her nipples, while she also wore a black leather Santa hat to match and held a whip.

"Santa is the luckiest dude in the world. He knows where all the naughty b***hes live. See you soon big boy. Come eat my cookies," she suggestively wrote in the caption of the post.

Miley, who split from her then-husband Liam Hemsworth in August 2019 after only eight months of marriage, revealed earlier this month her plans to go "home" to Nashville for Christmas. She shared in a sneak peek of her "NFL Artist Takeover" that she would spend the festive season with her parents, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus, in Tennessee.

The 28-year-old star added she was planning to create a "goth Christmas" vibe this year, explaining, "I want an all-black tree this year, I wanna do like goth Christmas. I think instead of a garland do like rosaries like upside-down studded crosses. Very gothic medieval kinda vibes."

Miley also teased some details of her annual Christmas dinner, revealing, "We're a big fan of mashed potato volcano in this house, which is where you basically make the butter explode out the top and come down like lava and it's just the best thing ever. Big, big fans of butter in this house."

