 
 

Vanessa Bryant Shares First Family Christmas Card Without Kobe and Gianna: 'Always Together'

'Never Apart Together Forever In Our Hearts,' she writes on Instagram alongside a sweet black-and-white picture of Vanessa cuddling up to Natalia, Bianka and Capri on a couch.

  • Dec 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Vanessa Bryant marked the first Christmas without her late husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna this year. Taking to her Instagram account, the widow of the NBA star shared her first family Christmas card without the pair following their devastating death earlier this year.

The sweet black-and-white picture featured Vanessa cuddling up to 17-year-old Natalia, 4-year-old Bianka and 1-year-old Capri on a couch. The picture saw them all twinning in black dresses while smiling at the camera. Despite Kobe and Gianna's absence in the card, Vanessa made sure everyone knows that they would be always in her heart.

"Always Together, Never Apart Together Forever In Our Hearts," she wrote in the caption alongside six red heart emojis. "Kobe, Vanessa, Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri," so she concluded it.

Upon seeing the post, fans quickly showered Vanessa with prayers and well-wishes. "Even though I don't know you personally you were definitely in my prayers today, Merry Christmas," one follower wrote in the comment section. Someone else added, "So beautiful! Wishing you and your family a blessed Christmas filled with love, light and health. May Kobe and Gigi continue to watch over you and protect you and guide you!"

TV host and comedian Loni Love was also among the commenters, writing, "Merry Christmas.. we are a family now... you are doing great for the girls.. continued prayers of strength #auntieloni." Vanessa's best friend La La Anthony, meanwhile, chimed in, "Merry Christmas family. Love you all forever," adding that it was such a "beautiful picture." As for Lily James, she wrote, "sending so much love and light to you all."

Prior to this, Khloe Kardashian touched Vanessa's heart by sending a Gingerbread House as a Christmas gift for her. The Gingerbread house for "The Bryant Family" has the names of the family members living there on the roof and the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star paid sweet tribute to Kobe in her gift by including Kobe and Gigi, Gianna's nickname. "Khloe, thank you so much, it's beautiful," Vanessa responded to the gift. "I love it."

