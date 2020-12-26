Martine McCutcheon Admits to Falling In Love With 'Love Actually' Co-Star Hugh Grant

Universal Pictures Celebrity

The 'EastEnders' actress confesses to having a crush on her onscreen love interest when they were on set filming their 2003 Christmas romantic comedy movie.

AceShowbiz - "Love Actually" star Martine McCutcheon had a real love connection with Hugh Grant on the set of the 2003 movie - he had been her celebrity crush for years.

The actress played an assistant to Hugh's Prime Minister character in the film, and admits she didn't have to act too hard in love scenes.

"In the first scene we filmed, I had to run and straddle Hugh at the airport," she tells MailOnline. "I felt so insecure and was petrified I'd knock him over."

"Hugh had always been my crush and I was a little bit in love with him. But he was so gracious, encouraging and kind, and wanted me to shine."

Unlike their characters, Martine and Hugh never ended up together in real life, but they've kept in touch over the years.

"We tweet and message each other once in a while and check in and see how we're doing," she says, revealing she was a huge fan of Hugh's new TV drama "The Undoing".

"I was blown away," she explains.

Martine McCutcheon even surprised Hugh Grant when the British Film Institute gave him a tribute back in 2016.

In a 2017 interview, the actress said she would agree to do a sequel if her onscreen love interest joined the cast. "If Hugh was. Hugh championed me from the beginning. Without Hugh it would be like salt without pepper!" she reasoned.

She went on, "Me and Hugh and I are chalk and cheese, that's what makes us work. He's nervous about dance scenes, whereas I go, 'Yeah!' and throw myself into it. We bring out the best in each other."