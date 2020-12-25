 
 

Christopher Nolan Came Up With Idea for 'Tenet' While Making 'Memento'

Christopher Nolan Came Up With Idea for 'Tenet' While Making 'Memento'
Warner Bros.
Movie

The director of 'The Dark Knight' trilogy reveals he developed story for his latest time-bending movie from an idea he came up with during the making of his 2000 movie.

  • Dec 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Filmmaker Christopher Nolan first came up with the idea for "Tenet" while making "Memento" 20 years ago.

The director has always been interested in exploring metaphysical themes in his work, and in his summer blockbuster "Tenet", John David Washington stars as a secret agent who has to embark on a time-bending mission to prevent World War III.

However, Nolan reveals the initial kernel of the idea came to him two decades ago as he worked on psychological thriller "Memento" with Guy Pearce.

  See also...

"I had this notion of just a bullet getting sucked out of the wall and into the barrel of a gun," he told Complex, explaining the inspiration behind his use of time inversion in the opening scenes of the 2000 movie.

"It's an image that I had in Memento to demonstrate the structure of that movie, but I always harboured this ambition to make a film where the characters had to deal with the physical reality of that."

"In a way, an idea comes to the fore when the time is right for it, and it's a hard process to quantify, so I was doing all these other things. There are things that you learn how to make and everything in Tenet, interestingly, on the surface of it, they're all versions of action or particular ways of filming things that I've tried before in a different form. You're building on what you've done in the past."

"Tenet" which surpassed $200 million at global box office has debuted at the top of the final U.K.'s Official Film Chart of 2020. The film notched up 149,000 sales across disc and digital to outsell the rest of the top five combined.

You can share this post!

Tony Iommi and Ace Frehley Pay Tribute to Mountain Rocker Leslie West Following His Death

LeAnn Rimes Relieved When Her Affair With Eddie Cibrian Was Exposed
Related Posts
'Tenet' Surpasses $200 Million at Global Box Office

'Tenet' Surpasses $200 Million at Global Box Office

Robert Pattinson's 'Tenet' Opens to Satisfying Number on Labor Day weekend

Robert Pattinson's 'Tenet' Opens to Satisfying Number on Labor Day weekend

Warner Bros. Refuses to Release Big-Budgeted 'Tenet' as Video on Demand

Warner Bros. Refuses to Release Big-Budgeted 'Tenet' as Video on Demand

John David Washington Had to Unlearn What He Is Used to Doing for 'Tenet' Role

John David Washington Had to Unlearn What He Is Used to Doing for 'Tenet' Role

Most Read
Kate Winslet Raves Over Becoming Fossil Expert Thanks to 'Ammonite' Role
Movie

Kate Winslet Raves Over Becoming Fossil Expert Thanks to 'Ammonite' Role

'Guardians of the Galaxy' Star Hints at Return for 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

'Guardians of the Galaxy' Star Hints at Return for 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

KJ Apa Recalls Embarrassingly Crashing in Front of Michael Bay During 'Songbird' Stunt

KJ Apa Recalls Embarrassingly Crashing in Front of Michael Bay During 'Songbird' Stunt

'The Exorcist' Sequel Has Found a Director

'The Exorcist' Sequel Has Found a Director

Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall Receive Warm Welcome in First 'Coming 2 America' Trailer

Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall Receive Warm Welcome in First 'Coming 2 America' Trailer

Tom Cruise's COVID-19 Safety Rant Gets Justified by Some 'Mission: Impossible' Crew

Tom Cruise's COVID-19 Safety Rant Gets Justified by Some 'Mission: Impossible' Crew

Golden Globes Under Fire for Shutting 'Minari' Out of Best Picture Contention

Golden Globes Under Fire for Shutting 'Minari' Out of Best Picture Contention

Gal Gadot Lashes Out at Critics as She Defends 'Cleopatra' Casting

Gal Gadot Lashes Out at Critics as She Defends 'Cleopatra' Casting

Luke Wilson Says He Hasn't Received Invite to Join 'Legally Blonde 3'

Luke Wilson Says He Hasn't Received Invite to Join 'Legally Blonde 3'

Zac Efron Called Out for 'Slipping the Tongue' During 'Hairspray' Kissing Scene With Nikki Blonsky

Zac Efron Called Out for 'Slipping the Tongue' During 'Hairspray' Kissing Scene With Nikki Blonsky

Steven Soderbergh at Odds With Movie Boss During Talks to Direct James Bond Movie

Steven Soderbergh at Odds With Movie Boss During Talks to Direct James Bond Movie

Demi Moore Felt Like 'Guinea Pig' Filming 'Songbird' at the Start of Pandemic

Demi Moore Felt Like 'Guinea Pig' Filming 'Songbird' at the Start of Pandemic

Hugh Grant Initially Agreed With Criticisms Over Renee Zellweger's Casting as Bridget Jones

Hugh Grant Initially Agreed With Criticisms Over Renee Zellweger's Casting as Bridget Jones