Steven Soderbergh at Odds With Movie Boss During Talks to Direct James Bond Movie
The Oscar-winning director admits he was close to sitting behind the lens for a 007 movie but the negotiations eventually broke down because of creative differences.

  • Dec 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Steven Soderbergh has admitted "important" creative differences stopped him directing a James Bond movie.

The "Ocean's" trilogy filmmaker was once in talks with Eon Productions boss Barbara Broccoli - who oversees the 007 franchise - about being at the helm of a Bond blockbuster.

Asked about the discussions, he told the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, "Absolutely, I love that world. We were at odds about some things that were important."

"We had some great conversations. It was fun to think about, but we just couldn't... the last ten yards were, we just couldn't do it, we couldn't figure it out."

However, Soderbergh would instead incorporate some of his 007 ideas into his other films, including 2011 action-thriller "Haywire", which starred Gina Carano as black ops operative Mallory Kane who is betrayed by her employers and targeted for assassination.

"Aspects of it have shown up elsewhere. I would say, there are things in Haywire, in terms of its approach to the character, and it's not a big movie, but there's a little bit of activity in it," he added. "That's a hint of the kind of attitude I was looking for."

And despite not getting to work on a Bond film yet, he's still looking forward to watching Daniel Craig's upcoming final turn as the fictional spy in "No Time to Die", which was delayed until April 2021.

"I hope they're able to figure out the release of the new one," he said.

