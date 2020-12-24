Kim Kardashian Defended on Speculations of Kourtney Being Photoshopped Into Family Photo

Instagram Celebrity

The photo in issue features the two 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' stars posing together with Kris and Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Scott Disick and Corey Gamble but sans Kanye West.

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian has had Kourtney Kardashian present in person when their new family photo was taken. Having been accused of photoshopping her older sister into the picture shared on her social media account, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star found herself being defended for the "backlit" issue.

The talked-about photo itself was posted on Instagram by the mother of four on Wednesday, December 23. It captured her posing together with Kourtney, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Scott Disick and Corey Gamble, but without her husband Kanye West and youngest sister Kylie Jenner. In its caption, she simply penned, "Tahoe w the fam."

Kim's post, in which Kourtney seemed to have a slight glow around her, was met with backlash from many. One asked, "Why does Kourt look photoshopped in." Another echoed, "Why does Kourtney look photoshopped into this photo." A third quipped, "Kourtney either got shopped or she's feeling ghostly today."

While Kim did not respond to the allegation in person, a source revealed to Page Six the reason why Kourtney seemed to be added into the picture. "She was NOT photoshopped in…it's the lighting, it's backlit," the source claimed.

It was not the first time Kim was accused of editing her photo. Back in May, the reality star had a photoshop fail after she shared snake-themed pictures from her February photoshoot. In one of the images where she pressed her two hands against the wall above her head, eagle-eyed fans noticed what looks like several fingers coming out of her hair on the right side of her head.

The SKIMS founders' fans were quick to poke fun at her over her "third hand." One individual jokingly stated, "You left an extra hand in your hair." Another pointed out, "Lol you forgot to edit out your other hand in your hair." A third sarcastically asked, "Why there fingers in your hair, you got three arms?"