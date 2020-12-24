 
 

David Bowie's Son Thankful for Story Behind Christmas Scarf Shared by 'The Snowman' Producer

Brian Harding reaches out to Duncan Jones after the filmmaker son of the 'Space Oddity' hitmaker tweeted a photo of himself wearing the memorabilia upon finding it in storage.

AceShowbiz - David Bowie's filmmaker son has found the scarf his father wore as he introduced beloved Christmas TV tale "The Snowman" to audiences in 1982.

The late rocker donned the winter item, which was knitted by a woman in the accounts department of the TV company behind the adaptation of Raymond Briggs' story about a snowman who comes to life - and then asked if he could keep it and give it to his son as a Christmas gift.

Duncan Jones, Bowie's boy, has tweeted a photo of himself wearing the memorabilia after finding it in storage, thrilling the producer of the rock icon's "The Snowman" clip, Brian Harding.

"Hi Duncan! I am Brian Harding, who produced the filming of your father's introduction to The Snowman," he tweeted. "You may not remember the history. The Scarf was knitted by the lady in the accounts department of TVC, the production company who made the animation."

"She came onto the set and presented it to David. When filming was over, David asked very politely if he could keep the scarf to give to his son. This was the only fee he charged for the filming and I believe he offered his services for personal reasons. He was charming throughout and totally professional. I am glad that the scarf found its way to the destination he intended: from the dude to another dude."

Brian Harding shared the story behind David Bowie's Christmas scarf gift to his son.

In the introduction to the film, Bowie wanders through the attic of a country cottage as the snow falls on a winter night and recalls his childhood Christmases there.

Duncan Jones thanked Brian Harding for sharing his Christmas scarf story.

Duncan not only spotted the sweet comments from his dad's colleague but retweeted them, adding: "Thank you so much for the extra bit of background there Brian. A lovely true tale to go along with an equally lovely Christmas story."

