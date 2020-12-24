Mindy Kaling Enlists Ex-Boyfriend B.J. Novak to Dress Up as Santa to Surprise Daughter on Christmas

WENN Celebrity

The former 'Mindy Kaling' star opens up her plan to do something special for her older daughter, three-year-old Katherine, for the upcoming festive holiday.

AceShowbiz - B.J. Novak is planning to dress up as Santa Claus to surprise Mindy Kaling's daughter.

The 41-year-old actress is excited about establishing her own holiday traditions for her kids Katherine, three, and Spencer, three months, and has enlisted the help of her former "The Office" co-star to do something particularly magical for her older child.

She said, "When you have your own kids, you can kind of make stuff up and then just decide that you're going to do that every single year."

"This is the whole ruse that we're going to do, and this might become a tradition. Her godfather is B.J. Novak, and he is going to show up and go to our living room, where the tree is, in a Santa costume. Just so you know, we're Hindu and B.J. is Jewish, so this is, like, cultural appropriation on our part."

The "Ocean's 8" star explained she had had the idea after being "bummed out" when she couldn't take Katherine to visit Santa because of the coronavirus pandemic.

She added in an interview with Tori Burch, "She's the one kid that doesn't cry and scream," the "Mindy Project" alum explained.

Mindy also explained she's bought a gift for little Spencer to give his older sister because she has so far been "a little ambivalent" about him.

"The Mindy Project" star has previously explained B.J. is a dedicated godfather to her daughter.

She has said, "B.J. is so much more like family now than a platonic friend."

"He comes over, like, once a week. Sometimes he'll come over just to hang out with her."

And she also praised her pal for agreeing to babysit "once or twice a week" just so she could work out or do something as simple as taking a shower.