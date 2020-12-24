 
 

Beyonce Donating $500K to Help Families Facing Eviction Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

The 'Lemonade' hitmaker and her Beygood charity have pledged to donate $500,000 to help families and individuals facing eviction amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

AceShowbiz - Beyonce's Beygood charity is donating $500,000 (£369,420) to individuals and families facing eviction due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Lemonade" star's philanthropic organisation announced the generous initiative on Tuesday (22Dec20), with 100 $5,000 (£3,682) gifts going out to help those struggling during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"This holiday season while many are stressed with what they will do next regarding their housing, we are proud to share some GOOD news. Beyonce is giving $5k grants to individuals and families facing foreclosures or evictions," BeyGOOD said in a press release.

"When we were faced with the pandemic caused by Covid-19, BeyGOOD created a plan to make a difference. We assisted organisations across the country that were providing people with basic needs like food, water, household supplies and Covid testing. We also provided mental health support. We then launched our BeyGOOD Small Business Impact fund (alongside NAACP, the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People) and to date over 250 small businesses have received $10k grants."

"Beyonce is continuing her heart of support and helping where needed most. Phase Two of the BeyGOOD Impact Fund will now help those impacted by the housing crisis. The housing moratorium is set to end on 26 December (20), resulting in mortgage foreclosures and rental evictions. Many families are impacted, due to the pandemic that resulted in job loss, sickness and overall economy downturn."

Online applications for the BeyGOOD financial assistance open on 7 January (21), with applicants asked to provide the necessary documentation to NAACP. Successful applicants will be notified in late January, with a second round of funding available in February.

