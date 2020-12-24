Actress Eileen Pollock Dies at 73

YouTube Celebrity

The British actress, perhaps best known for her role on BBC's popular 80s sitcom 'Bread', has passed away peacefully in her house in London at the age of 73.

Dec 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - "Bread" actress Eileen Pollock, who played Lilo Lil, has passed away at the age of 73.

The star of the BBC's popular 80's sitcom, which ran from 1986 to 1991, died peacefully at her home in London, England over the weekend (19-20Dec20), her family confirmed, reported the BBC.

Pollock, from Belfast, played Freddie Boswell's mistress in the hit comedy about a large Liverpool family.

In a statement, Pollock's family said she will be remembered as an "actor, writer and storyteller" and described her as a "dear sister, loved aunt and great aunt... Your beauty, laughter and loving eyes gave joy to all," they added.

While her agents described her as "truly a powerhouse of an actor, with huge generosity and spirit" and "our wonderful, witty, brilliant, Belfast girl."

Pollock had a long stage career and also appeared in films "Far and Away", starring Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, and Mike Leigh's "Four Days in July".

Her other film credits included "Angela's Ashes", and she played the title role in BBC Radio 4 comedy "The Pamela Myers Show" in 1995.



Her "Women of the Verge of HRT" co-star Dan Gordon told the Irish News, "We used to call her 'Polly's People' because she picked up all the waifs and strays along the way and would never see them stuck."



"She'd meet someone in the town when we were on tour and say, 'they're down on their luck' and would bring them to see the show and buy them a drink afterwards."

"She was great fun and the one thing I remember is that I never saw her angry. I never once seen her cross with anyone."

"She was an extraordinary woman, a beautiful person."