'Sex and the City' Getting a Reboot Without Kim Cattrall

New Line Cinema TV

A new adaptation of Candace Bushnell's book of the same name is reportedly in development without one of the original cast members as the project is heading to the HBO streaming service.

Dec 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - A "Sex and the City" reboot, featuring original stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon, is reportedly in the works at HBO Max.

The New York Post's gossip column Page Six cited a "well placed industry insider" as telling them that a "limited series reboot" is coming to the streaming service.

While Sarah, Kristin, and Cynthia are all said to be returning, Kim Cattrall - who has repeatedly said she's got no interest in reprising her role as Samantha Jones for a reboot - will apparently not. Cattrall and Parker were also involved in a public feud following the death of the former's brother in 2018.

Despite Kim's disinterest in a reboot, Sarah - who also acted as a producer on the series - told Entertainment Tonight previously that she'd be up for returning as alter ego Carrie Bradshaw.

"I wouldn't call it a reboot, I would call it a 'revisit,' " she said. "I'd like to see where all of them are. I'm curious, the world has changed even since the movie… technology and social media. (Plus) sexual politics and the #MeToo movement and Time's Up... I think Carrie Bradshaw would just be so greedy to share her feelings and thoughts."

Representatives for Parker and HBO Max have yet to comment on the reboot report.

The original "Sex and the City" series first launched in 1998 and concluded in 2004 after six seasons. It got a movie version in 2008 and a sequel in 2013. In the same year, a prequel series "The Carrie Diaries" starring AnnaSophia Robb as a young Bradshaw came out. It ended after only two seasons.